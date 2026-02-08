CADILLAC FORMULA 1® TEAM REVEALS HISTORIC FIRST LIVERY

The livery was unveiled to a global audience through a national TV advertising spot during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. With an expected audience of over 130 million viewers, the Super Bowl is one of the most popular events on the planet, driving conversations at the intersection of sport, culture, and entertainment. That makes it a perfect opportunity for the team – which represents a striking new chapter in American participation in Formula 1® – to launch onto the world stage ahead of its Grand Prix debut in Melbourne, Australia (March 6-8).

Shortly after the ad appeared on TV, a replica of the first Cadillac Formula 1® Team car was unveiled in dynamic fashion in Times Square, the busiest destination in the United States, giving fans a front-row view of the color scheme.

The Cadillac Formula 1® Team car is dual color, with one black side and one white side. The design gradient, which evokes speed when the car is stationary, is actually a Cadillac chevron repeating: a subtle nod to the co-ownership of General Motors and the iconic Cadillac symbol. Drawing on cinematic craft and musical restraint, the livery reveal film is directed by Sam Piling, whose work is known for turning simple ideas into visceral, high-impact visual statements, and scored by Max Richter, one of the world's most influential contemporary composers. The livery uses asymmetry as a deliberate design philosophy: a yin-and-yang balance expressed through stark black and white, where grit, determination, and performance meet aspiration, optimism and ambition.

"This livery represents far more than a paint scheme; it represents who we are and what we bring to Formula 1,'' said Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings. "Every detail is intentional: bold, modern, and unmistakably American, while respecting the heritage and precision that define this sport. Choosing to reveal our first race livery during the Super Bowl and in the heart of Times Square is a way to introduce our identity to the world at the intersection of performance, culture, and entertainment, and to connect with fans in places far beyond the paddock.''

"Unveiling our official race livery is a huge milestone in a journey that started years ago — earning our place on the grid, assembling a world‑class team, and developing a race car worthy of Formula 1," said GM President Mark Reuss. "The momentum is building toward Melbourne and our Grand Prix debut. For GM, this race car showcases the American innovation, spirit, and pride we want to bring to the global stage of F1."

The team will compete at the pinnacle of motorsport over 24 races in 2026, visiting the world's most iconic and historic racetracks, including three venues on American soil: the Miami International Autodrome (May 1-3), the Circuit of The Americas in Austin (Oct. 23-25) and the Las Vegas Strip Circuit (November 20-22).

Graeme Lowdon, Team Principal of the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, added: "I'm incredibly proud to reveal the colors of our 2026 Formula 1 challenger. We are a team built on bold ambition and leadership in innovation, values which we exhibited today by tapping into one of the most culturally significant sporting events in the world in a manner that has never been done by a Formula 1 team before."

The team, which has bases in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA), Charlotte, North Carolina (USA), and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK), has been built from the ground up. Established in partnership between TWG Motorsports, the motorsport arm of TWG Global, and General Motors (GM), it aims to bring together a legacy of engineering excellence and a shared commitment to innovation and performance. Both TWG and GM provide valuable technical, operational, and commercial support, know-how, and infrastructure to the Cadillac Formula 1® Team.

On track, Checo Pérez and Valtteri Bottas will lead the team as its first Grand Prix drivers. The pair, who hail from Guadalajara, Mexico, and Nastola, Finland, respectively, boast 526 starts, 106 podium finishes, and 16 victories, making them one of the most experienced and successful driver pairing on the grid. The 2026 driver lineup also includes former Ferrari and Sauber driver, Zhou Guanyu, who will serve as Reserve Driver, and nine-time NNT INDYCAR SERIES race winner Colton Herta, who will be the team's Test Driver – duties for which he will balance with a seat in Formula 2, the final step on the FIA's single-seater ladder before Formula 1®, with Hitech TGR.

About Cadillac Formula 1® Team

The Cadillac Formula 1® Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is building everything from the ground up – from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture. The team will make its Formula 1® debut in 2026.

About TWG Motorsports

TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1®, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA, and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading business acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing and winning at the highest levels of the sport.

Learn more at TWGMotorsports.com.

About GM

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. GM Motorsports, including the Cadillac Formula 1® Team develops and proves advanced technologies in the most demanding environments, accelerating innovation in performance, safety, efficiency, and electrification for its production vehicles. Cadillac Racing is one of the leading manufacturers in the IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC). Chevrolet competes in single seaters in the US IndyCar series, and in NASCAR with multiple team partners and drivers. Corvette customer teams compete in GT series across the globe including IMSA and WEC.

Learn more at GM.com.

