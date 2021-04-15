Cadillac Muzik & Moonshyne Brown Introduces Fleetwood Blues

SAN ANTONIO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadillac Muzik is an independent Psychedelic/Funk/Alt-Hip Hop billboard charting band that started in 2010 out of San Antonio, TX. They've been mentioned on "The Source" magazine for their previous project "Staying Alive," and recently hit several radio charts with their single "Gamble love." Cadillac Muzik continues to surprise us by keeping the momentum going with their 6th independently released EP titled "Fleetwood Blues." The band teamed up with the talented multi-platinum producer & multi-instrumentalist Moonshyne Brown from Miami, Florida.

Cadillac Muzik Fleetwood Blues

Moonshyne has earned a multi-platinum plaque for his work on Ludacris' Red Light District album, and also for his work on Curtis Mayfield's last studio album "New World Order." Brown has received two nominations by The Recording Academy for a coveted Grammy Award, and a Malaysian Indie Award in two categories in 2012. Moonshyne Brown's musical résumé includes cinema scores and 6 song placements in all of Rob Hardy's Sony Pictures: Pandora's Box, Motives, The Escorts, Stomp the Yard, Two Can Play That Game, and the sequel, Three Can Play That Game.

"Fleetwood Blues" can best be described as a mixture of Southern Hip Hop, Funk, Psychedelic Soul, and Rhythm & Blues with a modern-day twist. The EP is inspired by Johnny Guitar Watson, Willie Hutch, Isaac Hayes, and Curtis Mayfield. This project literally sounds as if Outkast, UGK, & Eightball & MJG had a hybrid child together. Caddy Muzik's smooth vocals & southern soulful style paired with Brown's stellar production has provided a real treat for the fans.

