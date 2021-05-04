Cadiz Inc. Spring 2021 Shareholder Newsletter Available

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) ("Cadiz", the "Company") released a new issue of CDZI Magazine, the Company's quarterly newsletter. The latest edition includes a summary of company news and events from the first quarter of 2021, commentary from Cadiz CEO Scott Slater, and content and images highlighting current progress of our agriculture and water projects. The current magazine and previous issues are available on our website at: cadizinc.com/investor-relations/

In his letter, Scott Slater, Cadiz CEO & President stated: "Spring has brought the Cadiz Ranch to life and things are growing beautifully. We have over 2,000 acres of fruit, vegetables, and hemp flourishing, including pink lemons, purple cabbage, asparagus, squash, watermelon and more.

In addition to our active agricultural development, as California stares down another drought, we remain focused on our mission of being part of the solution to California's water crisis and sustainably delivering reliable water access to California communities most in need. Until California can assure all communities equal access to drinking water, then no community's water supply is truly secure."

About Cadiz Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California business dedicated to sustainable water and agricultural projects, guided by a holistic land management strategy and by sustainable resource development practices throughout our business activities. We own 70 square miles of property with significant water resources in Southern California and are the largest agricultural operation in San Bernardino County, where we have sustainably farmed since the 1980s. We are also partnering with public water agencies to implement the Cadiz Water Project, which was named a Top 10 Infrastructure Project that over two phases will create a new water supply for approximately 400,000 people and make available up to 1 million acre-feet of new groundwater storage capacity for the region. We also manage over 35,000 acres of desert open space, including the Fenner Valley Desert Tortoise Conservation Bank, California's largest land bank dedicated to the protection of the threatened desert tortoise. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future operating and financial performance of the Company and the financing activities of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to maximize value for Cadiz land and water resources, the Company's ability to obtain new financing as needed, the receipt of additional permits for the water project and other factors and considerations detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

