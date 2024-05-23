Cadiz Posts Chairman and CEO Susan Kennedy's Webcast from Green Economy Conference VerdeXchange 2024

Kennedy's Presentation "Water Resiliency at Scale" Focused on Climate Change Impacts on Western Water Access and Opportunities for New Solutions

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI / CDZIP) ("Cadiz" or the "Company"), a California water solutions company, today announced that Chairman & CEO, Susan Kennedy presented at the VerdeXchange 2024 conference held on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. In her presentation, entitled "Water Resiliency at Scale", Ms. Kennedy illustrates the new reality of climate change, its impact on water resources in the southwest United States and the need for new sustainable solutions, including the water supply, storage, conveyance and treatment solutions that comprise today's Cadiz.

VerdeXchange, now in its 15th year, is an annual conference that gathers accomplished clean, green, and blue tech entrepreneurs, energy & water companies, advanced vehicle manufacturers, software & hardware developers, public policymakers, procurers, innovative financiers, and environmental stewards in an exchange of ideas to assess the developments and opportunities in the global, multi-trillion dollar green economy. VerdeXchange 2024 particularly examined how cities, states, and regions, in collaboration with public and private partners and community stakeholders, should and will leverage the $1.1 trillion in US infrastructure funding now flowing to maximize transformational climate infrastructure investments, and accelerate growth of the global clean energy economy.

Interested parties may access Ms. Kennedy's VerdeXchange 2024 webcast presentation on Cadiz's YouTube channel at the following link: https://youtu.be/4goFcbTWtaE?si=LAFbTV8zwTns24TF

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access.

For more information, please visit https://www.cadizinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "anticipates", "expect", "may", "plan", or "will". Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact, and such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the progress and plans for the water supply and storage project, the expected pricing, value and terms for water supply and storage, necessary permits required to construct facilities, our ability to consummate additional public partnerships for water supply and storage and related project finance, and projected financial performance. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), including without limitation our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings subsequently made by the Company with the Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

