Cadiz Signs LOI with City of Hesperia for Water Supply

75,000 acre-feet of water supply will support sustainable growth and groundwater recharge in the Mojave River Basin.

LOS ANGELES and HESPERIA, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI / CDZIP) ("Cadiz" or the "Company"), announced that on June 5th the Company signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to provide 75,000 acre-feet of water supply to the City of Hesperia as part of the Company's commitment to the "One Water" Initiative in San Bernardino County's Mojave River Basin.

Cadiz' participation in the One Water initiative with Victor Valley water agencies was announced in January. Under the "One Water" initiative, regional water agencies will develop a coordinated strategy for financing and building water infrastructure in San Bernardino County's Mojave River region. As part of its commitment, Cadiz, through its non-profit affiliate Fenner Gap Mutual Water Company, will supply surplus water to participating agencies from the Cadiz water supply and storage project in the eastern Mojave on an "at cost" basis. Participating agencies will jointly develop an infrastructure plan to conserve and efficiently utilize all water resources in the Mojave River Basin – including groundwater, recycled water, wastewater and imported water resources from the State Water Project.

"Implementing the One Water initiative is crucial for High Desert communities," said Susan Kennedy, CEO of Cadiz. "Nowhere is water more precious. Cadiz is incredibly proud to help communities like Hesperia plan for robust growth with a conservation focus that preserves desert groundwater and improves the quality of life for families who live, work and play here."

"As part of an adjudicated water basin, the City of Hesperia is committed to responsible water management strategies to address our replacement water obligations," said Hesperia Mayor Larry Bird. "To support our growing community, we are exploring opportunities like the Fenner Gap Water Project, which offers new avenues for water supply and sustainability. By participating in the Mojave-San Bernardino One Water Project, we aim to secure a sustainable water supply, ensuring water security and resilience for our City's future."

In accordance with the LOI, Hesperia and Fenner Gap will enter a definitive agreement reserving 75,000 AF of supplemental water supply from the Cadiz project through its Northern Pipeline. That pipeline runs 220 miles from Cadiz in the eastern Mojave through High Desert communities including Barstow, Yermo, Daggett, Newberry Springs and the Antelope Valley. Cadiz water would recharge groundwater basins in the Mojave River Basin reducing the need for imported water from the State Water Project. The cost of the water will be limited to the actual incremental expense of pumping, delivery and exchange.

The Mojave-San Bernardino County One Water Project was launched by the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority (VVWRA) in 2024 as a collaboration among public agencies and water providers in San Bernardino County's High Desert region. The goal is to develop a regional, integrated and sustainably managed water system that considers the current and future needs of all its users, meets human needs with environmental best practices, and makes cost-effective investments in infrastructure to preserve access and affordability for all.

Earlier this year, Cadiz announced that the Company has agreements in place for 65% of the Northern Pipeline capacity. The majority of the water transported via the Northern Pipeline will benefit communities in San Bernardino County, including the Cities of Barstow, Adelanto and Fontana. Several additional agreements are expected to be announced in the near future.

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access.

