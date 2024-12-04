Cadiz to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Conference 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI / CDZIP), a California water solutions company, announced today that management will participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Conference 2024 on December 10 and 11, 2024. Cadiz's Chairman and CEO Susan Kennedy will deliver a virtual investor presentation on Tuesday, December 10th at 2:30pm ET and will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, December 11th.

To access the live webcast presentation, please click here. The live webcast and subsequent replay of Cadiz's presentation will also be available on the Company's investor website here.

To learn more about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Conference 2024, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cadiz management, please visit the conference website https://www.iaccessalpha.com/home.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring presenting companies recommended by investors. The conference format spans two days, with company webcast presentations on day one, followed by one-on-one meetings with company management teams on day two.

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access.

For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com .

