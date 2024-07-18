Cadiz's ATEC Water Systems Secures Three New Sales Contracts Expected to Add $1.5 million in 2024 Revenues

Filters will provide iron and manganese treatment for groundwater in Wisconsin, Nevada and Washington cleaning water supply for a variety of communities

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI / CDZIP) ("Cadiz" or the "Company"), a California water solutions company, today announced the Company's operating subsidiary ATEC Water Systems, LLC ("ATEC") secured three additional sales contracts for iron and manganese filtration systems totaling an expected $1.5 million in sales revenue.

ATEC's specialized filter systems will treat groundwater supplies in Wisconsin, Nevada and Washington state serving a diversity of communities, including the University of Wisconsin at Madison, the Portland suburbs and rural Nevada clean energy development, further expanding the reach and demand for ATEC's market-leading iron and manganese filters.

"The Board and I are extremely pleased by ATEC's rapid progress in delivering clean, affordable water to communities and cities across the nation," said Susan Kennedy, Cadiz Chairman & CEO. "Contaminated groundwater is a growing global threat, including right here in the United States -- especially in underserved communities. ATEC tackles this pressing need with a breakthrough technology that delivers affordable solutions today, and positions Cadiz for continued growth and long-term value well into the future."

Iron and manganese are relatively abundant in the earth's crust and readily find their way into many groundwater and surface water supply sources. These metals can result in discolored water, bacteria growth, and taste and odor concerns for potable drinking water supplies. Recent studies suggest manganese consumption poses potential risks to public health particularly for young children and babies and is currently being considered for regulation by the U.S. EPA.

"Nearly 40% of all groundwater systems in the U.S. exceed iron and manganese secondary drinking water standards and ATEC is tremendously well-positioned to deliver the most effective and affordable option for communities affected by these contaminants throughout North America," said Lee Odell, ATEC's Chief Operating Officer.

The ATEC Iron and Manganese Removal System is an in-line, pressure filter system that uses a filter media to remove iron and manganese by adsorption. Horizontal filters are manufactured to different sizes and specifications depending on the volume of groundwater treated. The three new orders announced today, which are slated to be delivered before the end of the year, will utilize ATEC's 24", 30" and 48" wide filters.

ATEC has manufactured and delivered more than four hundred iron and manganese filter systems over the last three decades successfully providing needed treatment for groundwater supplies. ATEC also manufactures treatment systems for arsenic, hexavalent chromium, nitrates, and other common ground water contaminants of concern.

About ATEC

ATEC Water Systems, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) and a leading producer of specialized water filtration solutions for contaminated groundwater sources. ATEC's filtration solutions are affordable, highly scalable, and easy to maintain, making them practical for a variety of applications from small, underserved communities to large municipalities. ATEC's filters have been installed at over 450 locations, including community, municipal, agricultural, and industrial sites and used to successfully reduce and remove iron, manganese, arsenic, chromium-6 and other constituents of concern, solving some of the toughest groundwater treatment challenges. To learn more, visit www.atecwater.com.

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access. For more information, please visit https://www.cadizinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

