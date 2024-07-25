Cadmium Concludes Cadmium Spark 2024 with Exciting Announcements and Awards Ceremony

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium, the leading learning and event technology provider, has officially concluded the second and final day of Cadmium Spark 2024. The two-day event connected industry leaders through workshops, sessions, and product updates all geared towards sparking innovation for events and education professionals.

The company presented upcoming enhancements and product releases across Cadmium's suite of event technology tools, specifically how it will empower its users to deliver exceptional event experiences and optimize their event strategies. Advanced registration solutions and seamless session management improvements were also announced, alongside enhanced analytic capabilities.

"These updates are geared towards empowering professionals with the tools they need to stay on top of industry trends," said Monte Evans, SVP of Products at Cadmium. "I'm proud to lead a team that continually enhances and shapes tools that will revolutionize our client's events and am excited to see how they will leverage it."

Other session and workshop highlights included:

"Navigating the Future: Cadmium's Event Technology Product Roadmap for Association Professionals" presented by Meghan Capiaghi, Product Manager at Cadmium,

"Streamlining Check-in: A Hands-On Workshop on Cadmium's Check-in & Badging Solutions" presented by Cadmium's Mary Ellen Wilson and Jen Syms

and "Optimizing Content Management & Marketing: Leveraging EthosCE for Strategic Organization" presented by Cadmium customers, Jack Graham and Leslie Cimei from Great Valley Publishing Company.

Spark 2024 ended with a closing ceremony where awards were presented to:

The American College of Gastroenterology. This organization was given the Cadmium Spotlight Award in recognition of its remarkable dedication to setting new standards within the industry and inspiring other organizations to follow their lead.

in recognition of its remarkable dedication to setting new standards within the industry and inspiring other organizations to follow their lead. Michelle Crispino from the American Society for Nutrition. Crispino was given the Cadmium Ignitor Award in recognition for going above and beyond, using her vision and ingenuity to drive positive change and inspire others.

About Cadmium

Cadmium empowers associations to harness the power of learning experiences by providing an integrated suite of solutions that streamline event management and continuing education. We understand that learning is about transformative moments, and we're here to help associations share those moments, create community, and drive meaningful change. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com

Contact:

Jessie Reyes | Cadmium

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Cadmium