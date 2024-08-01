Cadmium Concludes Cadmium Spark with a Renewed Commitment to Innovation and Customer Experience

FOREST HILL, Md., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium, the leading provider of event and continuing education technology, has officially concluded their user conference attended by hundreds of current customers, partners, and sponsors. This event explored innovations in the event and continuing education technology space, showcased Cadmium's latest product enhancements, and celebrated their customers and partners.

On the second day of the event, Cadmium officially announced a comprehensive rebrand, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering a seamless experience across all its product lines Eventscribe, Elevate, EthosCE and Warpwire. This rebranding effort highlights the significant improvements and growth the company has achieved over the past few years.

The new brand ensures that while Cadmium's products will remain the reliable solutions customers have come to trust, they will now also feature enhanced consistency, transparency, and centralization.

Consistent Experience: The rebrand introduces a more straightforward and effective understanding of product features and functions, reducing complexity for new users and ensuring a less complex onboarding process.

Transparent Operations: Customers can now access essential documentation through a single, intuitive dashboard, making it easy to find what they need. Additionally, they can stay informed with real-time updates on product status, health, and maintenance.

Centralized Resources: The rebrand includes a centralized hub for learning new product skills and accessing documentation, increasing team effectiveness. This ensures entire teams remain current with any changes and improvements.

"This is not just a change in appearance; it represents our dedication to serving our customers better and enhancing their experience with our products," said John Pierson, CEO of Cadmium. "We are thrilled to introduce these improvements and look forward to seeing how they will positively impact our customers' collaboration and outcomes."

Through this rebranding, Cadmium aims to ensure that customers are as proud to work with the company as it is to support them. This transformation is a significant step in shaping a future of innovation and excellence in the event technology and learning management space.

About Cadmium

Cadmium empowers associations to harness the power of learning experiences by providing an integrated suite of solutions that streamline event management and continuing education. We understand that learning is about transformative moments, and we're here to help associations share those moments, create community, and drive meaningful change. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com

Contact:

Jessie Reyes | Cadmium

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Cadmium