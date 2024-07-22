Cadmium Gears Up for 2024 User Conference, Cadmium Spark

Cadmium User Conference Will Showcase Exciting New Product Announcements and Enhancements

FOREST HILL, Md., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium, the leading provider of event and learning management solutions, is thrilled to announce the kickoff of its user conference, taking place on July 23-24 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. This highly anticipated event brings together industry professionals, thought leaders, and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest innovations and advancements in the event and continuing education technology space.

"Cadmium has truly made remarkable progress in revolutionizing event management and continuing education solutions," said John Pierson, CEO of Cadmium. "Cadmium Spark is a unique opportunity for us to connect with our users, gather valuable feedback, and showcase the future of our solutions."

Cadmium Spark will feature a comprehensive agenda that includes product roadmap sessions, where attendees will get an exclusive first look at the cutting-edge features and enhancements Cadmium is rolling out. In addition, customer speakers will share their success stories and best practices, offering insights into how Cadmium's tools have transformed their event and learning management programs.

A highlight of the conference will be the hands-on workshops designed to provide attendees with practical knowledge and skills. Participants will have the chance to work directly with Cadmium's experts and gain a deeper understanding of the platform's capabilities.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors for their generous support of this event," said Vicky Thompson, Chief Revenue Officer of Cadmium. "Their partnership is invaluable, and their contributions have helped us create an enriching and memorable experience for all attendees."

With a packed schedule of informative sessions, networking opportunities, and the unveiling of exciting new features, Cadmium's user conference promises to be an unforgettable event. Attendees will leave inspired, informed, and equipped with the tools they need to elevate their event management strategies.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit cadmiumspark2024.eventscribe.net.

About Cadmium

Cadmium empowers associations to harness the power of learning experiences by providing an integrated suite of solutions that streamline event management and continuing education. We understand that learning is about transformative moments, and we're here to help associations share those moments, create community, and drive meaningful change. For more information, visit gocadmium.com

Contact:

Jessie Reyes | Cadmium

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Cadmium