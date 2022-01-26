CADMIUM PARTNERS WITH IMS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Cadmium is an award-winning provider of event and learning technology, specializing in continuing educational, professional development, and content management solutions. IMS Technology Services is a certified woman-owned business and award-winning provider of leading systems integration and event staging solutions that promote collaboration, productivity, and learning.

"IMS is extremely excited to partner with Cadmium as we continue to develop our digital experience offering for associations," said Paul Wedesky, COO of IMS Technology Services. "Clients have trusted IMS event staging solutions for decades, and as one company with integrated Hybrid, Virtual and Live strategies, we continually seek new opportunities to modernize the planning process for our clients."

Clients of IMS Technology Services can utilize Cadmium's suite of event technology, including online registration, a mobile app, digital posters, learning management systems (LMS), and more. In turn, Cadmium will partner customers who will benefit from systems integration and event staging solutions with IMS Technology Services.

This partnership simplifies process of vendor selection for event planners, thus facilitating the seamless execution of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

"Cadmium continues to identify partnerships that help us create simpler experiences for our clients," said Michelle Wyatt, President of Event and Video Technology at Cadmium. "Our recent partnership with IMS Technology Services underscores our commitment to streamlining the event planning process."

Together, Cadmium and IMS Technology Services will ease the challenges of transitioning to a hybrid environment for event planners.

About IMS Technology Services

With offices in Garnet Valley, PA and Orlando, FL, IMS is a certified woman-owned business, and award-winning provider of high-quality solutions that are designed to foster collaboration, productivity, learning, and business communication with a team of certified technology professionals. A partner for organizations such as Allergan, National Education Association, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Drexel University, and Temple University, IMS specializes in event staging and production, virtual and hybrid events, audio visual system design, managed services, video production, content creation, and projection mapping. Learn more at www.imsts.com.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas and knowledge. The company's software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.

Contact:

Jessie Reyes | Cadmium

[email protected]

SOURCE Cadmium