Cadmium Releases Enhanced Check-in and Badging Feature

The leading learning and event technology provider enables touchless check-in and badging option for onsite events with latest update

FOREST HILL, Md., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium announced today that they have launched their Check-in and Badging feature designed to promote seamless check-in and badging experiences for in-person event attendees and organizers.

The solution launch marks the latest addition to Cadmium's comprehensive suite of event technologies, which includes registration, lead retrieval, content collection, exhibitor management and more.

Built to enhance the efficiency of on-site event check-in and badging processes, attendees and organizers will experience a seamless check-in powered by on-demand badge printing, customizable badge templates, attendee check-in tracking, and intuitive reporting.

"Giving attendees the best event experience right from the beginning is an important goal for our customers," says Monte Evans, SVP of Product Management at Cadmium. "Our check-in and badging features streamline the process for attendees and helps organizers deliver better events."

Check-in and Badging offer several advantages for event planners coordinating in-person events:

Attendees can scan a QR code to effortlessly check themselves in and print their badges.

Organizers can access usage data, including attendee check-in status and badge print performance in real time.

Cadmium's on-demand training provides organizers with the knowledge and confidence to successfully implement this feature at their event.

Organizations can easily design badges for attendees to personalize and preview ahead of the event.

Check-in and Badging marks the most recent addition to Cadmium's ever-growing suite of event and learning technology. On May 7th at 3:00 pm ET, Cadmium will host a webinar introducing Check-in and Badging. Interested individuals can register here.

About Cadmium

Cadmium empowers associations to harness the power of learning experiences by providing an integrated suite of solutions that streamline event management and continuing education. We understand that learning is about transformative moments, and we're here to help associations share those moments, create community, and drive meaningful change. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com

