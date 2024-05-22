Cadmium Releases Official Cadmium SPARK 2024 Program

Event and learning professionals will gather at Cadmium Spark, July 23-24 in Washington D.C.

FOREST HILL, Md., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium released today the full program for their biennial conference, which will take place from July 23-24 at Walter E. Washington Conference Center, Washington D.C. The two-day conference will be packed with educational sessions, keynote addresses, interactive workshops, and more.

Cadmium Spark is a conference tailored for professionals and decision-makers passionate about transforming the landscape of event technology and continuing education.

The first day of the conference will include a keynote address, "Igniting Innovation: Cadmium's Journey Towards Transformative Event Management and Continuing Education Solutions" delivered by John Pierson, CEO of Cadmium. Pierson's address will delve into Cadmium's journey and progress in revolutionizing event management and continuing education solutions.

Other program highlights include:

From Problem to Prompt: A Case-Based Presentation on the Use of AI Tools for CME Professionals and LMS Administrators. This session will explore how AI is revolutionizing the roles of CME professionals and LMS administrators and delve into the practical ways to enhance LMS design, marketing, and project management.

Navigating the Future: Elevate Product Roadmap Session. Cadmium's upcoming enhancements and new features will be unveiled, showcasing how these innovations will transform online learning experiences.

Cadmium's upcoming enhancements and new features will be unveiled, showcasing how these innovations will transform online learning experiences. Streamlining Check-in: A Hands-On Workshop on Cadmium's Check-in & Badging Solution. This hands-on workshop will provide practical guidance for creating badge templates, setting-up check-in kiosks, and establishing a smooth, efficient check-in process.

"We are excited to unveil a program that truly reflects the dynamic and evolving nature of our industry," says Vicky Thompson, Chief Revenue Office at Cadmium. "Our goal is to provide attendees with cutting-edge insights, practical solutions, and unparalleled networking opportunities that will empower them to drive their organizations forward. This year's program is our most ambitious yet, and we are confident it will exceed the expectations of our attendees."

Early bird pricing is available to attendees registering before June 10th, 2024. Interested individuals can register here.

About Cadmium

Cadmium empowers associations to harness the power of learning experiences by providing an integrated suite of solutions that streamline event management and continuing education. We understand that learning is about transformative moments, and we're here to help associations share those moments, create community, and drive meaningful change. For more information, visit gocadmium.com

