Cadmium Wraps Up an Inspiring First Day at Cadmium Spark 2024

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium successfully wrapped up the first day of its user conference, inspiring attendees and generating excitement for the future of event management and continuing education technology. The sessions highlighted Cadmium's commitment to innovation, customer success, and the transformative power of technology.

The day began with an inspiring keynote from Cadmium's CEO, John Pierson, showcasing the company's progress in revolutionizing event management and continuing education. Following this, Jennifer Livingston, Product Manager of Learning, led roadmap sessions for Elevate and EthosCE, Cadmium's learning management systems, offering attendees insights into upcoming enhancements and innovations.

Traci King, Sales VP at Cadmium, hosted a panel featuring experts from various associations, including the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Consumer Technology Association. The panelists shared strategies for leveraging event technology for successful meetings, providing practical tips and best practices for optimizing event management processes.

The first day of Spark offered attendees the chance to experience the knowledge, experience, and expertise of Spark sponsors firsthand. Various aspects of the event were powered by Cadmium's partners, including:

SB Expos & Events, which provided a cohesive and smooth registration process.

Cogent Global Solutions, which handled the audiovisual needs for every keynote and session.

Choose2Rent, which supplied registration equipment that seamlessly integrated with the Cadmium's check-in and badging system.

"Spark is not just a chance for us to inform our customers about the latest product enhancements and releases; it also lets them see our partners in action," said Vicky Thompson, CRO. "Our sponsors are essential to the success of this event, and we are thrilled to give them the platform to showcase their offerings."

An interactive workshop on Cadmium's soon-to-be-released updated Speaker Ready System provided participants with hands-on experience in preparing speakers for their presentations.

The day concluded with a keynote from Tracy King, MA, CAE, Chief Learning Strategist & CEO of InspirEd. She led an insightful session on the opportunities and challenges of Generative AI in professional development.

About Cadmium

Cadmium empowers associations to harness the power of learning experiences by providing an integrated suite of solutions that streamline event management and continuing education. We understand that learning is about transformative moments, and we're here to help associations share those moments, create community, and drive meaningful change. For more information, visit gocadmium.com.

