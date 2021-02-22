Cadoco Corp. Auctions its Brand Booster for Luxury Vehicles and Chauffeur Services
911LIMO & SAFELIMO Ignite the BRAND BOOSTER
Feb 22, 2021, 08:15 ET
NEWARK, Del., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadoco Corp. is specialized in trading investments in intangible assets and will auction its registered trademarks: 911LIMO & SAFELIMO.
Both brands trigger a B2B "Brand Booster" coupled with an App to address issues of luxury vehicles and chauffeur services. from the United States and abroad.
The 2020 Consumer Culture Report from 5WPR showed that 83% of millennials, for example, feel strongly the brands they buy from should align with their values, and 76% want to see CEOs actively using their platform to address important social issues.
We are looking for investors or entrepreneurs interested in a turnkey marketing concept prior to an IPO.
Additional public information: Mr. H David Starr, is the attorney at law, from the firm MUNCY, GEISSLER, OLDS & LOWE, P.C., who has developed the trademarks registration procedures to secure the global marketing strategy proposed by CADOCO Corp.
How it works
911LIMO instinctively triggers the alarm that no other brand can offer so accurately. The ease of access and the simplicity of activating priority action to anything that meets the user's specific needs. Several alternatives can be used and proposed to establish this procedure.
SAFELIMO instinctively raises safety awareness and its goal is rather prevention, in order to minimize the use of the emergency trigger, as in reality, nothing can exclude the use of an alert.
Beyond technological support, key success factors include user feedback to ensure the real-time accuracy of 911LIMO and SAFELIMO data processing.
Fast-Facts Auction
Since 2016, Cadoco Corp. has collected and filtered numerous references: media, statistics, videos and testimonials published in the E-Bank downloadable file.
The online auction is scheduled for Spring, 2021, subject to interest from bidders. Please register early to access all relevant information on our web site: www.cadoco.com.
Bid includes the domain name portfolio *affiliate trademarks and full marketing concept (if needed). *Some conditions apply. $20M value bid start at $1M.
Why an auction? The proposition to be auctioned is much more than a Start-up: it is a "Brand Booster" combining registered trademarks to Boost many brands in a specific luxury segment. Auctions mostly propose a sale of a bankrupt company, we propose a highly leveraged innovation strategy.
Note: In accordance with the product hereinafter referred to as the "Brand Booster" by CADOCO Corp. The innovation strategy involves trade secrets, which will be disclosed according to future buyers' need.
About Cadoco Corp. Auction
