cadootz! Launches Nationwide at Target, Bringing Fast-Selling Better-For-You Crackers to Families Coast-to-Coast

WHAT TO KNOW:

cadootz! is launching nationwide at Target in June 2026, marking its first retail expansion

is launching nationwide at Target in June 2026, marking its first retail expansion The brand's debut DTC drop sold out in under two hours, signaling strong early demand

Target rollout includes the debut of new, family-friendly snack packs timed for back-to-school

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cadootz!, the fast-growing kids' snack brand founded by food entrepreneur, creator, and cookbook author Rachel Mansfield and her husband and co-CEO Jordan Carpenter, today announced its nationwide retail launch at Target. Rolling out this June, the partnership marks a major milestone for the brand as it brings its better-for-you crackers to families across the country for the first time in stores.

cadootz!'s retail debut builds on strong direct-to-consumer momentum and Mansfield's highly engaged community of more than 1.5 million followers across platforms. The brand's first production run sold out in under two hours when it launched online in January 2026, underscoring clear early demand.

The nationwide Target launch will introduce cadootz!'s full lineup of savory crackers, including Cheddar, Sea Salt, and Ranch, alongside the debut of a new snack pack format designed with real family routines in mind. The portable, 0.8oz snack packs will come in Cheddar and Sea Salt flavors in boxes of 8 just ahead of back-to-school season, aligning with how kids actually snack throughout the day.

"Launching cadootz in Target is absolutely surreal. As a mom of three, Target runs are a part of our weekly routine, so it's a full circle moment," said Rachel Mansfield, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of cadootz!. "What's been especially exciting is how intentional Target has become about the better-for-you space. They've really raised the bar on what families can expect, and at their scale, that kind of accessibility makes a real difference in how people discover and shop for products like ours."

cadootz! was created to address a common gap in the kids' snack aisle: options that deliver both nutrition and kid appeal without compromise. Each 30 gram serving provides 5 grams of protein and is certified organic, gluten-free, kosher, and seed oil-free, made with extra virgin olive oil and without gums, emulsifiers, artificial dyes, or natural flavors. The brand is also the first cracker to receive the Clean Label Project Purity Award.

The launch builds on strong early momentum for the company, which recently raised $3M+ in seed funding led by Selva Ventures to support its next phase of growth, including national retail expansion and continued innovation across formats and occasions.

Following its June rollout, cadootz! will continue expanding its retail presence and product offerings, with plans to introduce new formats and flavors designed to meet families across more snacking occasions.

cadootz! is currently available at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, as well as on cadootz.com and Amazon.

Photos are available here. For more information, visit cadootz.com.

Media Contact:

Kim Kaminsky + Alex Lovallo

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SOURCE cadootz!