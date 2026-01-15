Cadre of Elite Doctors Launch the Hand, Wrist & Elbow Institute at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of five accomplished orthopedic surgeons has launched The Hand, Wrist & Elbow Institute at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. Offering seven practice locations, Mark Cohen, M.D., John Fernandez, M.D., Robert Wysocki, M.D., Xavier Simcock, M.D. and Nitin Goyal, M.D. bring together years of refined expertise to The Hand, Wrist & Elbow Institute, a part of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, the No. 1 center for orthopedic care in Chicago and Illinois. All five physicians are team doctors for the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Bulls.

"We are thrilled to be able to introduce The Hand, Wrist & Elbow Institute with some of the nation's most experienced surgeons providing leading-edge, personalized treatments for patients with upper extremity orthopedic conditions, including shoulder conditions," says Dr. Cohen, Director/Professor, Section of Hand and Elbow Surgery at Rush University Medical Center. Dr. Cohen is a trailblazer in treating hand/wrist/elbow conditions as he was the first in his specialty to perform surgery at Rush University Medical Center (RUMC) more than 30 years ago. Cohen has been listed as a Top Doctor by Chicago Magazine 14 times since 1997 and is consistently included in the top one percent of physicians in his specialty nationwide by U.S. News & World Report .

The Hand, Wrist & Elbow Institute has clinic locations in Chicago, Naperville, Oak Brook, Westchester, Park Ridge, Joliet and Munster, IN.

Dr. Fernandez, Director of Microsurgery at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and Assistant Professor at RUMC, is also listed as a Top Doctor by Chicago Magazine. Renowned for his innovative techniques in minimally invasive surgery and treatment of wrist injuries, he has significantly advanced the field with his original research and patented implants.

"I am proud of our reputation as leaders in the field, says Dr. Fernandez. "Our physicians work as a team -- sharing research, consulting on cases, and often performing surgery in the OR together to treat some of the nation's most complicated surgical cases. Our association with RUMC, gives us access to cutting-edge research and the opportunity to train the surgeons of tomorrow."

On two occasions, Dr. Wysocki has been awarded the Jorge O. Galante, M.D., D. Med. Sci. Research Award. An associate professor at RUMC, he has served as a principal investigator and co-investigator for grants from the prestigious American Society for Surgery of the Hand and the National Institutes of Health. In addition, he has been named a Top Doctor by Chicago Magazine.

Dr. Simcock is an assistant professor at RUMC and his advanced training and vast expertise stems from completing two specialty fellowships: one in hand and microsurgery and another in shoulder surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. Selected as an emerging leader by the American Orthopaedics Association, his contributions to the field include authoring book chapters and publishing numerous scientific articles on upper extremity conditions.

During his residency at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, Dr. Goyal was named the Surgical Specialty Intern of the Year Award and received the Chief Resident Award for the Best Research Presentation. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and book chapters and continues to present his research at national and international meetings.

Patients who come to the Hand, Wrist & Elbow Institute receive comprehensive and personalized care for a myriad of conditions, including carpal and cubital tunnel syndromes, fractures, tendon ruptures, shoulder dislocation, rotator cuff tears, osteoarthritis, etc.

