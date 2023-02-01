Cadrenal Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug and Fast Track designations, announced today the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) in support of the development of tecarfarin for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism, more commonly referred to as blood clots, of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation (ESRD + AFib).

"We have assembled a world-class group of anticoagulant, medical and scientific experts to provide strategic guidance to Cadrenal," commented Quang Pham, Chief Executive Officer of Cadrenal. "This diverse and talented group will be incredibly valuable as we look to accomplish our mission of advancing patient care in cardiorenal diseases."

"Cadrenal is fortunate to have engaged thought leaders in the key disciplines involved in our tecarfarin program. We look forward to their guidance as we advance this program to completion," said Dr. Douglas Losordo, Chief Medical Officer of Cadrenal.

Members of the Cadrenal SAB include:

Christopher Bull Granger, MD

Professor of Medicine in the Division of Cardiology at Duke University

Director of Cardiac Care Unit for Duke University Medical Center

Medical Center Member, Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI)

Principal Investigator, ARISTOTLE TRIAL

Elaine Hylek, MD, MPH

Professor of Medicine at Boston University School of Medicine

Section Editor for Thrombosis and Haemostasis and the Director of the Thrombosis and Anticoagulation Service at Boston Medical Center.

Member, Evans Center for Interdisciplinary Biomedical Research, Boston University

Associate Director of the Education and Training Division of the Boston University Clinical Translational Science Institute

Michael Gibson, MS, MD

CEO of not-for profit Baim/PERFUSE Research Institutes

Harvard University Professor

Professor Cardiologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center of Boston

Founder and Chairman WikiDoc.org

Richard Whitlock, MD

Cardiac Surgeon and Associate Professor at Population Health Research Institute, McMaster University Medical Center

Medical Center Investigator, Population Health Research Institute

Sean Pokorney, MD, MBA

Designated as Principal Investigator

Cardiologist, electrophysiologist and researcher specializing in patients with ESRD and AFib.

Assistant Professor of Medicine at Duke University and is a member of the Duke Clinical Research Institute

Michael Lincoff, MD

Vice Chairman, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic

Director of Clinical Research, Lerner Research Institute

Wolfgang C. Winkelmayer, MD, MPH, ScD

Chief, Section of Nephrology and Professor of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine

Director, Selzman Institute for Kidney Health at Baylor College of Medicine

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is focused on developing tecarfarin, a novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug and Fast Track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease, or ESRD, and atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), or AFib. Tecarfarin is a Vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant designed to target a different pathway than the most commonly prescribed drugs used in the treatment of thrombosis and AFib. Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease. For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

