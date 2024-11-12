CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS HIGHLIGHTS PRESENTATION AT EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION FOR CARDIO-THORACIC SURGERY (EACTS) MEDICAL CONGRESS

Leading heart failure specialist features tecarfarin data and Cadrenal's proposed clinical trial protocol at 8th EACTS Mechanical Circulatory Support Summit

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a new vitamin K antagonist (VKA) anticoagulant, today highlighted a key opinion leader presentation at the November 2024 European Association for Cardio-thoracic Surgery (EACTS) Mechanical Circulatory Support Summit that featured tecarfarin historical data and Cadrenal's proposed clinical trial protocol to evaluate tecarfarin versus warfarin in patients with the Abbott HeartMate3 (HM3) left ventricular assist device (LVAD).

The presentation, titled Tecarfarin and Hemocompatibility with LVAD Therapy (TECH-LVAD), took place in Prague, Czech Republic and outlined Cadrenal's proposed clinical trial protocol recently submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug (FDA). Dr. Mandeep R. Mehra, who holds the William Harvey Chair in Advanced Cardiovascular Medicine and is Executive Director, Center for Advanced Heart Disease, Brigham and Women's Hospital, developed and delivered the TECH-LVAD presentation. In the presentation Dr. Mehra highlighted data from past trials demonstrating the inverse relationship between bleeding rates and time in therapeutic range (TTR) for HM3 patients, and evidence from prior studies indicating tecarfarin's potential ability to improve TTR. He included data from a trial in end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients showing that ESKD does not alter tecarfarin exposure while warfarin exposure is increased, explaining that this is one of the critical differentiators for tecarfarin because many LVAD patients have kidney impairment.

Dr. Mehra, who also chaired Abbott's ARIES-HM3 study in LVAD patients and is a Professor of Medicine, Harvard University, commented, "In the proposed TECH-LVAD trial, we plan to study a much-needed VKA option with the expectation of reducing bleeding events that accompany use of the HM3 LVAD in advanced heart failure. Tecarfarin could potentially be an important therapy for patients with LVADs who all require chronic anticoagulation."

"As our team progresses discussions with the FDA and Abbott about a tecarfarin study in LVAD patients, increasing tecarfarin data visibility will help us to continue accelerating our development as we plan for investigator outreach and patient recruitment for our tecarfarin trial," said Quang X. Pham, Chief Executive Officer of Cadrenal Therapeutics.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a new vitamin K antagonist (VKA) designed to offer safer, more effective chronic anticoagulation for patients with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions. Tecarfarin is anticipated to result in fewer adverse events such as strokes, heart attacks, bleeds, and deaths than warfarin, the most commonly used anticoagulant for these patients, despite its prevalent adverse events, drug-to-drug interactions, and frequent dosing changes. Cadrenal is focused on evaluating tecarfarin's superiority to warfarin in these patients where direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) are not recommended in the treatment guidelines of leading cardiology associations. Tecarfarin received an orphan drug designation for advanced heart failure patients with implanted left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) as well as both orphan drug and fast-track status for end-stage kidney disease patients with atrial fibrillation. Cadrenal is opportunistically planning pivotal clinical trials and pursuing clinical and commercial partnerships to advance tecarfarin. The company's plans also include studying tecarfarin in patients with mechanical heart valves experiencing anticoagulation difficulties. Visit www.cadrenal.com to learn more.

Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include statements regarding our planned pivotal trial to evaluate tecarfarin's effectiveness for LVAD patients, tecarfarin's potential ability to improve TTR; the plan to study a much-needed VKA option with the expectation to reduce bleeding events that accompany use of the HM3 LVAD in advanced heart failure; tecarfarin potentially being an important therapy for patients with LVADs who all require chronic anticoagulation and advancing the visibility of tecarfarin data helping to continue to accelerate the Company's development as it plans for investigator outreach and patient recruitment for its tecarfarin trial. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the ability of tecarfarin to improve TTR and anticoagulation treatment in patients, the ability of the Company to advance tecarfarin with patients with left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) and those with ESKD with AFib, the collaborative efforts with Abbott being successful and the other risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

