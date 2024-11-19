Cadrenal Therapeutics Named Anticoagulation Therapy Company of the Year by Pharma Tech Outlook

Recognized as innovative biopharma developing a potentially safer and superior anticoagulant for patients with implanted cardiac devices and rare cardiovascular conditions

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a new vitamin K antagonist (VKA) anticoagulant, has been recognized as the 2024 "Anticoagulation Therapy Company of the Year" by Pharma Tech Outlook, an industry publication focused on breakthrough pharmaceutical technologies. The award underscores Cadrenal's commitment to addressing the significant unmet needs of patients with implanted left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) and other rare cardiovascular conditions who require chronic anticoagulation. Cadrenal aims to develop a better VKA blood thinner for these warfarin-dependent patients.

In addition to receiving the award, Cadrenal was featured in the current edition of Pharma Tech Outlook. Entitled Pioneering Innovation in Anticoagulation for Rare Cardiovascular Conditions, the article highlights tecarfarin, Cadrenal's lead candidate that is being developed to potentially overcome many of the challenges associated with warfarin anticoagulation therapy including drug-drug interactions and wide variability requiring frequent dosing changes. Unlike VKA warfarin, tecarfarin uses a unique metabolic pathway that is less affected by drug-drug interactions and kidney impairment. By providing a stable, once-daily, and reversible therapeutic, Cadrenal seeks to improve patient outcomes and ease the burden on patients and healthcare providers who face the complex anticoagulation management needs of this population.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Pharma Tech Outlook," said Quang X. Pham, founder and CEO of Cadrenal Therapeutics. "Our goal is to provide a safer and superior blood thinner option for patients who rely on chronic anticoagulation but are underserved by current treatments. Warfarin, the first VKA anticoagulant, was approved more than 70 years ago yet no significant advancements in oral VKA drugs have occurred since then."

"Cadrenal Therapeutics has demonstrated a commitment to filling a serious gap in anticoagulation therapy," said Lisa Winget, Managing Editor at Pharma Tech Outlook. "We are pleased to recognize Cadrenal's innovative approach to developing a new treatment to serve patients with LVADs and other rare cardiovascular conditions."

With orphan drug and fast-track designations, tecarfarin is uniquely positioned to fill the gap in chronic anticoagulation treatment options for patients with LVADs and rare cardiovascular conditions such as end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) with atrial fibrillation.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a new vitamin K antagonist (VKA) to provide potentially safer and superior chronic anticoagulation for patients with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions. Cadrenal is focused on evaluating tecarfarin versus warfarin in reducing adverse events such as strokes, heart attacks, and bleeds in these patients. With tecarfarin, Cadrenal aims to address many of warfarin's challenges such as drug interactions, frequent dosing adjustments, and kidney impairment effects, which are common in these patients. Tecarfarin has an orphan drug designation for left ventricular assist device (LVAD) patients and both orphan drug and fast-track designations for end-stage kidney disease patients with atrial fibrillation. Cadrenal is advancing a pivotal trial and pursuing clinical and commercial partnerships, with plans to study mechanical heart valve patients facing anticoagulation difficulties. Visit www.cadrenal.com to learn more.

