Cadrenal Therapeutics Recognizes National Kidney Month with Goal to Advance Tecarfarin for Severely Underserved Patient Population

Tecarfarin, a novel therapy designed for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with End Stage Renal Disease and Atrial Fibrillation, may be a new treatment option for this underserved patient population

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug and Fast Track designations, recognizes National Kidney Month throughout the month of March as it advances tecarfarin for a severely underserved subset of the overall kidney disease population.

Overall, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects almost 40 million American adults, with as many as 90% of Americans who have CKD not knowing they have the disease until it is very advanced. A more dire subset is the more than 800,000 Americans with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), or permanent kidney failure that requires life-long dialysis or a kidney transplant. Nearly 20% of ESRD patients, or 150,000 individuals, also have Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) or an irregular heartbeat, which nearly doubles the anticipated mortality and increases the stroke risk by approximately five-fold in these patients. There is evidence that AFib is an independent risk factor for developing ESRD in CKD patients. Both diseases share common risk factors including hypertension, diabetes, vascular disease, and advancing age. Cardiovascular diseases contribute to more than half of all deaths among patients with ESRD.

Cadrenal is developing tecarfarin, a novel therapy which has been granted and orphan drug and Fast Track designations by the US FDA for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with ESRD and AFib.

According to the Annual Data Report published by the United States Renal Data System, total Medicare spending for patients with ESRD reached $51 billion in 2019, accounting for approximately 7% of the Medicare paid claims costs.

Quang Pham, Founder and CEO of Cadrenal Therapeutics, commented, "The presence of either chronic kidney disease or AFib increases the risk of serious thromboembolic adverse clinical outcomes, such as stroke and death. Antithrombotic therapy is typically recommended to decrease this risk in AFib patients, but unfortunately, there are no approved therapies for patients that have ESRD with AFib. Cadrenal hopes tecarfarin can be the answer for this group of patients which carry high morbidity rates and exorbitant costs to the American healthcare system due to lack of effective treatment."

Tecarfarin is a Vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant specifically designed to leverage the advantages of one of the most prescribed anticoagulant drugs used in the treatment of thrombosis and AFib, warfarin, while avoiding its pitfalls.

"We are currently planning a Phase 3 clinical trial for tecarfarin based on feedback previously received by the FDA. We look forward to working closely with the FDA to evaluate this therapy as a potential new treatment option for this severely underserved patient population," Pham continued.

Patients with ESRD and AFib are at high risk for adverse outcomes and therefore these patients have typically been excluded from previous randomized pivotal clinical trials, including studies of anticoagulants that are widely prescribed to prevent stroke.

Based on its more stable metabolism, tecarfarin could fill this gap and provide ESRD patients with an option to reduce the increased stroke risk resulting from AFib that does not presently exist for these patients.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is focused on developing tecarfarin, a novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug and Fast Track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease, or ESRD, and atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), or AFib. Tecarfarin is a Vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant designed to target a different pathway than the most commonly prescribed drugs used in the treatment of thrombosis and AFib. Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease. For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

