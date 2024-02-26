Cadrenal Therapeutics to Participate at Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics (THT) Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes and deaths due to blood clots in patients with certain rare medical conditions, today announced its participation at the upcoming Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics Conference (THT 2024), which is produced by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), taking place March 4-6, 2024 in Boston.

THT 2024 offers a unique perspective by uniting device- and technology-based therapies with drug-based approaches, effectively bridging gaps in current practices. Attendees can expect comprehensive updates on the status of treatments for heart failure, spanning drug and device solutions, left ventricular ejection fractions, and the latest pivotal studies yet to be published or included in guidelines.

Quang Pham, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadrenal Therapeutics, commented, "Patients with cardiac implanted medical devices such as mechanical heart valves (MHV) and left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) require chronic anticoagulation (blood thinning) therapy. Currently, warfarin (Coumadin), a Vitamin K Antagonist, remains the only available medication despite its instability and diet restrictions. We look forward to meeting with industry experts, investigators, and innovators in cardiac implanted medical devices at THT 2024 to discuss how tecarfarin can address unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy."

Tecarfarin, a Vitamin K Antagonist, has orphan drug and fast track designations from the FDA for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Cadrenal is also pursuing additional regulatory strategies for unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy for patients with left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) and those with thrombotic antiphospholipid syndrome (APS).

Tecarfarin is specifically designed to leverage a different metabolism pathway than the oldest and most commonly prescribed Vitamin K Antagonist (warfarin). Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven (11) human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease. Tecarfarin has also been tested in patients with MHVs.

To schedule a meeting with Cadrenal at THT 2024, please email [email protected].

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include statements regarding tecarfarin addressing unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the ability of tecarfarin to address unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy and obtain regulatory approval to advance tecarfarin with patients with left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), thrombotic APS and the other risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

