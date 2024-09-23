Cadrenal Therapeutics to Participate in Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a new vitamin K antagonist (VKA) designed to be a superior and safer chronic anticoagulant for warfarin-dependent patients with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions, announced today it will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Company Webcast

Cadrenal's webcast presentation will begin at 2:00 pm ET on Tuesday, October 1. Access will be available via the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/5daO3nGQlzP. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

One-on-one Meetings

Cadrenal management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024invreg/.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company boldly challenging the status quo by innovating a new anticoagulant to elevate care for underserved patients. The company is developing the vitamin K antagonist (VKA) tecarfarin, designed to be a superior and safer anticoagulant for individuals with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions. Cadrenal strives to improve outcomes and reduce major events for these patients, who lack chronic anticoagulation options besides warfarin, well-known for its prevalent side effects and cumbersome dosing. With its innovation, the company aims to unburden these patients and their healthcare providers from warfarin's many challenges.

Cadrenal's late-stage drug candidate tecarfarin is a new VKA anticoagulant that is anticipated to result in fewer adverse events such as strokes, heart attacks, bleeds and deaths than warfarin. Tecarfarin received an orphan drug designation for heart failure patients with implanted left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) as well as both orphan drug and fast-track status for end-stage kidney disease patients with atrial fibrillation. Cadrenal is opportunistically pursuing pivotal trials along with clinical and commercial partnership opportunities. The company's plans also include studying tecarfarin in patients with mechanical heart valves experiencing anticoagulation difficulties. Visit www.cadrenal.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cadrenal Therapeutics:

Matthew Szot, CFO

858-337-0766

[email protected]

Investors:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum, Managing Partner

602-889-9700

[email protected]

SOURCE Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.