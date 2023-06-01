Cadrenal Therapeutics to Participate in the 2023 BIO International Convention in Boston

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Cadrenal or the Company) (Nasdaq: CVKD) a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) for certain rare medical conditions, announced today that the company will participate in investor and partnering meetings at the BIO International Convention being held June 5-8, 2023 in Boston.

During the convention, members of the Cadrenal management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies, showcasing the company's business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

"Our clinical development pipeline offers the potential to address the need for prevention of thrombotic and thromboembolic events (blood clots) that are not adequately addressed by current treatment options," said Quang Pham, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Cadrenal. "Patients with chronic kidney disease, blood clotting disorders, and those with implantable medical devices could benefit from a more stable and readily reversible anticoagulation agent. Our goal at Cadrenal is to maximize the value of our pipeline for patients. BIO International Convention provides an ideal venue for such conversations, and we look forward to actively engaging with biopharma representatives and investors in attendance."

Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include statements regarding the Company's clinical development pipeline offering the potential to address the need for the prevention of thrombotic and thromboembolic events (blood clots) that are not adequately addressed by current treatment options, patients with chronic kidney disease, blood clotting disorders and those with implantable medical devices benefitting from a more stable and readily reversible anticoagulant agent, maximizing the value of the Company's pipeline for patients and the Company actively engaging with biopharma and investors in attendance at the BIO International Convention. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the Company's ability to address the need for prevention of thrombotic and thromboembolic events (blood clots) that are not adequately addressed by current treatment options, maximize the value of its pipeline and obtain regulatory approval for the commercialization of tecarfarin or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, the Company's ability to complete its planned Phase 3 trial on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, Cadrenal Therapeutics specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) with orphan drug and Fast Track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage kidney disease, or ESKD, and atrial fibrillation. Tecarfarin is specifically designed to leverage a different metabolism pathway than the oldest and most commonly prescribed Vitamin K antagonist (warfarin) used in the prevention of thrombosis. Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven (11) human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com .

