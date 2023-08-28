Cadrenal Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD) a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) to prevent heart attacks, strokes and deaths due to blood clots in patients with certain rare medical conditions, today announced that its Founder, Chairman, and CEO Quang Pham; CFO Matthew Szot; and CMO, Dr. Douglas Losordo, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually and in person on September 11-13, 2023, at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The team will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on September 12th and 13th, and the Company's virtual presentation will be available starting on September 11th at 7:00 a.m. ET. Please click here to register and view the on-demand presentation which will be available for 90 days.

To request a meeting with the Cadrenal management team, please contact your respective H.C. Wainwright representative or email the Company's investor relations team at [email protected].

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner), to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with certain rare medical conditions. Tecarfarin has orphan drug and Fast Track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease, and atrial fibrillation. Tecarfarin is specifically designed to leverage a different metabolism pathway than the oldest and most commonly prescribed Vitamin K antagonist (warfarin) used in the prevention of thrombosis. Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven (11) human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease. For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

