Cadrenal Therapeutics to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug and Fast Track designations, announced today that Quang Pham, CEO, will be participating in a Company Webcast and Panel Presentation at the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors.

Company Webcast

The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023, on the Company's website at https://www.cadrenal.com/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham8/cad/1827000. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

Panel Presentation

Additionally, Mr. Pham will be participating in a panel titled, "Phase 3 Drugs to Watch." This panel, also to be conducted virtually, will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET. To access the panel, please visit: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham8/panel3/2272725.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/spring2023invreg/.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is focused on developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug and Fast Track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease, or ESRD, and atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), or AFib. Tecarfarin is a Vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant designed to target a different pathway than the most commonly prescribed drugs used in the treatment of thrombosis and AFib. Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven (11) human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

