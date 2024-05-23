Cadrenal Therapeutics to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference on May 30, 2024

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions, will participate in a webcasted presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Company Webcast

The webcasted presentation will take place at 12:30pm ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024/ or directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham11/cvkd/2082696. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1×1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×[email protected] or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024invreg/.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is developing tecarfarin for unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy. Tecarfarin is a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions who require chronic anticoagulation. Tecarfarin has orphan drug and fast-track designations from the FDA for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Tecarfarin also has orphan drug designation for the prevention of thrombosis and thromboembolism in patients with ventricular assist devices (VADs). Cadrenal is also pursuing additional regulatory strategies for unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy for patients with thrombotic antiphospholipid syndrome (APS). Tecarfarin is specifically designed to leverage a different metabolism pathway than the oldest and most commonly prescribed Vitamin K Antagonist (warfarin). Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven (11) human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease. For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cadrenal Therapeutics:

Matthew Szot, CFO

858-337-0766

[email protected]

Investors:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum, Managing Partner

602-889-9700

[email protected]

SOURCE Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.