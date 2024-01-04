Cadrenal Therapeutics to Present at the Biotech Showcase on January 8, 2024 Alongside the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes and deaths due to blood clots in patients with certain conditions, announced today that the Company will present at Biotech Showcase™ 2024, alongside the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference.

Presenter: Quang Pham, CEO of Cadrenal Therapeutics

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET)

Location: Yosemite-C Room, Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA

Registration: Here

"We are excited to present details of tecarfarin, a late-stage drug with orphan drug and Fast Track designations, at the Biotech Showcase next week in San Francisco," commented Quang Pham, CEO of Cadrenal.

Tecarfarin is a novel chemical entity that is designed to provide stable anticoagulation to patients with certain orphan diseases, including End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) with Atrial Fibrillation (AFib); Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs); and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS). Tecarfarin was specifically designed to be metabolized via an alternate pathway than warfarin – a metabolic pathway that is abundant and essentially insaturable, providing a more reliable pharmacokinetic profile than warfarin.

"Tecarfarin is targeted for indications where warfarin fails to achieve sufficiently stable anticoagulation and DOACs, or the Eliquis-class of drugs, have clinically not shown benefit," Pham expanded. "Tecarfarin provides a more stable anticoagulation than warfarin due to its metabolism, thereby decreasing the risk of stroke and bleeding."

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact your Biotech Showcase representative or Lytham Partners at [email protected].

Prior to presenting, Pham will participate in a special Opening Bell ceremony on Monday, January 8, 2024 at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco. The ceremony will feature healthcare companies within the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, highlighting them as companies pioneering the future.

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year in San Francisco during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner), to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with certain conditions. Tecarfarin has orphan drug and fast track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Tecarfarin is specifically designed to leverage a different metabolism pathway than the oldest and most commonly prescribed Vitamin K Antagonist (warfarin). Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven (11) human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease. For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

