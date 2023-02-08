Cadrenal Therapeutics to Ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell on February 8, 2023

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug and Fast Track designations, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quang Pham, and other Cadrenal team members will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market closing bell on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

"We are excited to ring the Nasdaq closing bell to commemorate our recent IPO and announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which granted a Fast Track designation to tecarfarin for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism, or more commonly referred to as blood clots, of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation," said Quang Pham, Chief Executive Officer of Cadrenal. "These two important milestones help to advance our mission of advancing patient care in cardiorenal diseases."

The Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is focused on developing tecarfarin, a novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug and Fast Track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease, or ESRD, and atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), or AFib. Tecarfarin is a Vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant designed to target a different pathway than the most commonly prescribed drugs used in the treatment of thrombosis and AFib. Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease. For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include statements regarding looking to advancing patient care in cardiorenal diseases. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the ability to advance the program to completion, the ability to advance patient care in cardiorenal diseases and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the initial public offering prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, Cadrenal Therapeutics specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

