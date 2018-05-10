Cadsys (India) Ltd Completes Acquisition of Engineering Solutions (ENS) Division

Apex is recognized as one of the premier firms in the GIS field, working for clients such as MidAmerican Energy Company, Exelon, Baltimore Gas and Electric, SMUD, Veridian Connections, AT&T, Verizon, Qwest, Comcast and many more. In 2009, Apex was named in the Top 10 list of Outsourcers serving the Utility industry.

Cadsys and Apex began their journey together over 23 years ago when Cadsys signed a joint-venture BPO deal in 1995. It was clear from the outset that Cadsys and Apex shared the core values of excellence, human dignity, creativity, and integrity.

Commenting on the deal Apex co-founders, Margaret Gupta and Shashi Gupta said that Harish Rangacharya is a long-standing Apex partner and their goal from the outset was to grow entrepreneurs from within the company so they could become successors and take the business forward. The Board of Directors of Cadsys thanked Shashi, Margaret and the staff of Apex for smooth and seamless transition of business. The Board has also thanked A. Ari Ghosal, Esq. of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP (WTP) the US based law firm that structured the deal initially for the company.

About Cadsys (India) Ltd.

Cadsys (India) Ltd. (NSE Emerge: CADSYS) is a Hyderabad, India based Infrastructure Engineering Services company and is a world leader in providing high quality solutions on time and on demand. At Cadsys we strive to provide our clients with high-quality, high-value products and services that exceed their expectations. This is evident from the fact that Cadsys has a distinct record of getting a repeat order from every single customer to whom we have provided any solution.

About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP.

With over 160 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston is one of Maryland's largest law firms. With offices in Maryland; Washington, D.C.; Virginia; Delaware; New York, Pennsylvania; Michigan; and Kentucky, WTP serves clients throughout the nation and internationally on matters related to financial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and public offerings.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadsys-india-ltd-completes-acquisition-of-engineering-solutions-ens-division-300646046.html

SOURCE Apex Advanced Technology

Related Links

http://www.apexadvancedtech.com

