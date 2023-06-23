Caduceus Appoints David Ji as New Chief Executive Officer

CHINO, Calif., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink: CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), parent company of McLovin's Pet, a distributor of pet food and accessories is pleased to announce the appointment of David Ji as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Caduceus is happy to report the appointment of David Ji, the founder of McLovin's Pet, to the position of Chief Executive Officer and Director. Mr. Ji has been in the retail and distribution space for over 30 years. He was featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes Magazine for his accomplishments and success with Apex Digital. In fact, he was named one of the world 15 most influential entrepreneurs by Time magazine in 2002. Mr. Ji's skills, experience with manufacturing and distribution, knowledge of supply chain and network of logistics are a valuable resource and a major asset to McLovin's and to the Company.

A serial entrepreneur with multiple successes under his belt, Mr. Ji founded Apex Digital, Inc., a company that specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of DVD Players, TVs & Cameras. By 2001, the Apex DVD players were sold at all major retailers in the US and became #2 in ranking after Sony by popularity and by unit volume sold in the US market. In 2002 Apex had beaten all major DVD brands, became the # 1 best DVD seller in the US market and by 2003 Apex reached $2b USD in annual sales for the first time.

David Ji, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Caduceus stated: "McLovin's in the culmination of years of efforts, research, and development. When we teamed up with Caduceus, we were able to significantly expand and scale our company. I am happy to step into this new role and help take the company to the next level. I am looking forward to sharing more on the developments of that occurred over the last 12 months as well as our plans for the continued growth of the Company."

About Caduceus Software Systems Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The global pet food market was projected to grow from USD 115.50 billion in 2022 to USD 163.70 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.11%. The global pet care market size was valued at $235.32 billion in 2022 & is projected to grow from $246.66 billion in 2023 to $368.88 billion by 2030. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol" CSOC".

About McLovin's Pet

McLovin's Pet is a California company specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. At McLovin's Pet Food, our natural freeze-dried raw treats are made using only the freshest ingredients, responsibly sourced from farmers, ranchers, and fishermen we know and trust in U.S. and Canada. McLovin's never adds hormones, antibiotics, or anything artificial. Our science-based approach to premium, biologically appropriate raw nutrition supports your pet's overall health and well-being.

Corporate Website: https://mclovinspet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

