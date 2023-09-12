Caduceus Initiates Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to Increase McLovin's Pet Food Brand Visibility, Sales, and Market Share

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink: CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company") the parent corporation of McLovin's Pet ("McLovin's") a foremost player in the premium pet food and supply sector continues building on the momentum of their recent sales landmark and announces Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiative strategy to magnify brand visibility, supercharge sales, and expand market share for its McLovin's Pet Food brand.

Advanced Customer Insights for Product Development

McLovin's plans to employ predictive analytics to fine-tune its product development strategy. By identifying existing and emerging trends in pet care and nutrition, McLovin's will be poised to meet and anticipate consumer needs more accurately than ever.

Elevating Marketing Efforts

By leveraging AI for sentiment analysis across social media platforms, McLovin's can sharpen its marketing strategies, ensuring that campaigns resonate with targeted consumer segments. "AI will significantly amplify the effectiveness of our marketing efforts, enabling us to engage our customer base in unprecedented ways," added David Ji, Chief Executive Officer of McLovin's Pet Food.

Increasing Market Penetration and Share

The initiative also aims to expand McLovin's market penetration. By delivering superior customer experiences and more accurately meeting consumer needs, McLovin's goal is to carve out a larger slice of the market share in the booming pet food industry.

Real-Time Inventory Management

Through AI analytics, McLovin's seeks to ensure real-time inventory adjustments and pricing strategies. This will enable the brand to stay competitive, keep essential products in stock, and meet customer demands efficiently.

Executive Commentary

David Ji, CEO of Caduceus, remarked, "As we celebrate our recent sales achievements, the time is ripe to amplify our technological capabilities. Artificial Intelligence will revolutionize our operations, help us gain valuable insights into customer behavior, and drive a new era of personalized pet nutrition. Our foray into AI is more than an upgrade; it's a transformation. We are seeking to adopt a data-driven approach that will not only increase our market penetration but will also solidify our position in the industry."

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with is wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The Pet Food and Pet Care market size was USD 207 Billion in 2020 with a stellar growth of 28.11%. The industry is expected to grow to USD 325 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol 'CSOC'.

About McLovin's Pet

McLovin's Pet is a California company specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. At McLovin's, our natural freeze-dried raw treats are made using only the freshest ingredients, responsibly sourced from farmers, ranchers, and fishermen we know and trust in the U.S. and Canada. McLovin's never adds hormones, antibiotics, or anything artificial. Our science-based approach to premium, biologically appropriate raw nutrition supports your pet's overall health and well-being.

