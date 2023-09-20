Caduceus Provides Update on Its Plans for The Second Half of The Fiscal Year

CHINO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC-Pink: CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company") the parent corporation of McLovin's Pet ("McLovin's") a foremost player in the premium pet food and supply sector is pleased to provide its shareholders on up listing initiative, corporate and operational update.

The Company wishes to announce the following planned corporate actions slated to be completed in the second half of the fiscal year:

Preparation for Financial Audit

The company has initiated preparations for a financial audit. Steps have been taken to organize its financial statements and accounting records to undergo the auditing process. This is a strategic move aimed at enabling McLovin's to up list to a higher stock exchange, bringing increased visibility, greater liquidity, and a broader institutional investor base.

Upcoming Name and Ticker Change

Upon completion of the financial audit, McLovin's will also begin procedures for a name change and a stock ticker change. This rebranding effort aligns with the company's strategic vision for the future.

The Company is actively pursuing several corporate actions aligned with its goal to become a fully reporting and subsequently a Nasdaq listed issuer. To that end, the Company has begun the process of rebranding and aligning its corporate identity. Pending regulatory approval and completing of financials audit, the Company plans to complete name and ticker symbol change within the next two fiscal quarters.

Website Relaunch and New Investor Presentation

The Company is thrilled to announce the completion and relaunch of its new website, live at mclovinscorp.co. Additionally, a new investor presentation will be available in October at this link: Investor-Presentation

About Caduceus Software Systems Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The global pet food market was projected to grow from USD 115.50 billion in 2022 to USD 163.70 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.11%. The global pet care market size was valued at $235.32 billion in 2022 & is projected to grow from $246.66 billion in 2023 to $368.88 billion by 2030. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, treats, toys and supplies. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol "CSOC".

About McLovin's Pet

McLovin's Pet is a California company specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. At McLovin's, our natural freeze-dried raw treats are made using only the freshest ingredients, responsibly sourced from farmers, ranchers, and fishermen we know and trust in the U.S. and Canada. McLovin's never adds hormones, antibiotics, or anything artificial. Our science-based approach to premium, biologically appropriate raw nutrition supports your pet's overall health and well-being.

