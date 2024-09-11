CADviz Launches at the International Design Conference: The Future of 3D Visualization is Here

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of **CADviz**, an innovative 3D visualization tool set to transform the workflow of designers, engineers, and 3D modelers. Debuting at the International Design Conference in Austin, Texas, CADviz introduces **semantic rendering** technology, enabling users to create stunning visualizations with a single click.

Solidworks screeshot to render in seconds Depix Technologies, Inc. Screenshot of cadviz.engineer

Traditionally, producing high-quality renders required expertise in ray tracing applications, 3D data preparation, material assignment, and lighting. With CADviz, that complexity is a thing of the past. Now, users can simply drag and drop a screenshot of their model, and in seconds, receive a beautifully rendered image—no specialized knowledge necessary.

CADviz is available in two versions to meet diverse needs:

- **Free Version**: Ideal for casual users and those new to 3D visualization, offering essential features for creating quality renders.

- **PRO Version**: Designed for professionals, the PRO version delivers higher resolution and unlimited renders, making it the ultimate tool for those who demand the best.

Early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. In their recent review, **Engineering.com** stated, *"This makes designers cry!"*—highlighting the ease and effectiveness of CADviz in simplifying complex rendering tasks.

Attendees of the International Design Conference are invited to see CADviz in action at booth 2. For those unable to attend, you can experience the power of CADviz firsthand by visiting https://cadviz.engineer.

**Contact Information:**

Depix Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (310) 985 9202

Website: https://cadviz.engineer

**About CADviz:**

CADviz is a cutting-edge 3D visualization tool that leverages semantic rendering technology to simplify the rendering process for designers, engineers, and 3D modelers. Offering both a free version and a PRO version with enhanced capabilities, CADviz democratizes high-quality rendering, making it accessible to all.

SOURCE Depix Technologies, Inc.