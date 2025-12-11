Cadwell and Medical Informatics Corp. Announce Partnership to Bring Neurodiagnostic Data into Clinical Intelligence Ecosystem

KENNEWICK, Wash. and HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadwell, a global leader in neurodiagnostic and monitoring solutions, and Medical Informatics Corp (MIC), creators of the Sickbay Clinical Platform, today announced a strategic partnership that aims to bring a new standard of integrated data and monitoring to hospitals. As part of the agreement, Cadwell systems will be the first neurodiagnostic product integrated with Sickbay's enterprise-grade multimodal data architecture to deliver a unified clinical intelligence beyond legacy device-centric systems.

This partnership will enable hospitals to access a complete physiological view of the patient through synchronized multimodal data, continuous native-format waveform capture, and integrated clinical context across neurology, critical care, and acute care environments. By unifying Cadwell's neurodiagnostic data with bedside monitors, ventilators, infusion pumps, cameras, lab, and EHR streams, clinicians gain the ability to visualize and analyze patient information from anywhere, support remote and tele-neuro monitoring, and access streaming near real-time and retrospective data for clinical workflows, quality improvement, and research.

Hospitals today face significant challenges from fragmented systems that store limited data and inhibit collaboration across care teams. Cadwell and MIC will deliver a more viable alternative by offering a high-fidelity data platform capable of integrating EEG data with other bedside monitoring data and enterprise scalability designed for AI and advanced decision support. This unified intelligence empowers providers with a more complete patient view, leading to improved care quality and greater cost efficiency. For health systems, this solution means lower total cost of ownership, reduced technology redundancy, and a single data fabric supporting clinical, operational, and research excellence.

"We are excited to innovate with MIC by adding critical EEG data to Sickbay's monitoring platform to help drive efficient diagnoses and improve efficiencies in health systems," said Patrick Jensen, PhD, CEO of Cadwell.

Clinicians want a complete and continuous picture of every patient," said Emma Fauss, PhD, CEO of MIC. "Together with Cadwell, we are giving them the multimodal visibility and intelligence needed to make critical decisions faster."

About Cadwell

Cadwell is a global medical technology and services company dedicated to delivering innovative neurodiagnostic, neuromonitoring, and sleep solutions to clinicians worldwide. Our offerings, including Arc™ EEG, are designed to meet evolving clinical and research needs. Through CadCare®, our comprehensive customer care ecosystem, we provide exceptional support for every stage of the care delivery journey. For more information on Cadwell, visit www.cadwell.com.

About Sickbay by Medical Informatics Corp.

Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC) developed the Sickbay Clinical Platform, a class II Medical Device and the only vendor-neutral, integrated patient monitoring solution available in healthcare today. Sickbay offers a scalable and cost-effective approach to unify time-sequenced patient monitoring data from multiple sources into a single source of truth. This enables enhanced visibility for both individual and multi-patient monitoring, supports historical trend analysis, and allows for remote data access. By delivering near real-time and continuously archived physiological data, Sickbay empowers clinicians, researchers, executives, and algorithm developers with the insights they need, anytime, anywhere. With unlimited user access, your teams can focus more on saving lives and reducing costs, and less on hunting for critical data.

