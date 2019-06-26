Cadwell introduces CadCare Customer Support Programs

KENNEWICK, Wash., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The customer care Cadwell provides is unmatched in the neurodiagnostic world. Cadwell is excited to announce additional solutions to enhance support for our customers.

Weekday support for our IONM customers will now open earlier at 6 a.m. Eastern. Support for our EMG customers will now start at 7 a.m. Eastern.

CadCare Customer Support Programs have expanded to include a Software Maintenance Plan, a variety of Extended Service Plans, and Dedicated PSG and EEG 24/7 Premium Support. Benefits include:

Around the clock phone and remote online support, including weekends and holidays

Application support, operations assistance, and report maintenance

Ability to schedule appointments with application and service support teams

Access to our dedicated afterhours Tier 1 and Tier 2 Support Teams

Cadwell customers with Cascade IOMAX, Cascade PRO, Easy III PSG, Sierra Summit EMG/EP/NCS/US, and Arc EEG products are eligible for CadCare Membership. Learn more at www.cadwell.com/cadcare .

For 40 years, Cadwell has been innovating neurodiagnostic solutions that deliver clinical excellence, durability, flexibility, and ease of use. Cadwell solutions are designed and manufactured in Kennewick, WA. Cadwell is helping you help others.

