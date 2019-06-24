Cadwell Launches Arc Apollo EEG

KENNEWICK, Wash., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadwell Industries, Inc. is proud to introduce Arc Apollo, its ninth generation of EEG solutions. Apollo's EEG data collection flexibility is ideal for routine diagnostic studies, ambulatory studies, long-term monitoring, intensive care and epilepsy monitoring applications. Apollo is FDA cleared and CE marked and is released for sale in the United States, Canada and the European Union. Watch the Apollo promo video, request contact and learn more at www.cadwell.com/apollo-eeg .

Half a million American children and three million adults are among the 65 million people globally who suffer from epilepsy, a disorder of the brain that causes seizures. Electroencephalograph (EEG) studies are used to detect and localize the abnormal brain activity that occurs during a seizure, and are vital to the diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy.

Apollo provides untethered recording during long-term in-hospital studies. For optimal patient comfort, the recorder and amplifier weigh only one pound, three ounces. A single cable, available in five lengths, accommodates the Apollo in a backpack, harness, or head mount; or on a cart, IV pole, or hospital room wall. Intuitive Arc software allows nurses and technicians to remotely control system functionality to ensure quality EEG and video data acquisition throughout the study.

The rugged 32-channel system can record EEG for 96+ hours without provider or patient intervention. CadLink data management integration ensures quality data acquisition and HIPAA compliant security for remote access to all of your clinical data.

Apollo meets the need for multi-day at-home ambulatory EEG with remote monitoring options. Together with the new Q-Video Mobile 3, Apollo provides the ultimate solution for at-home ambulatory EEG with video. This third-generation untethered camera enables recording of synchronized digital high definition video with a display, microphone, automatic infrared illuminator, and rechargeable onboard batteries.

Apollo features reliable SLC NAND flash storage, rechargeable lithium ion batteries, programmable patient event buttons and a digital display. It is drop-tested and IP22 water resistant. A voice event microphone, patient event button, photic stimulator, backpack and harness can also be added. Apollo is a comprehensive solution for patient-centered EEG care.

For 40 years, Cadwell has been innovating neurodiagnostic solutions that deliver clinical excellence, durability, flexibility, and ease of use. Cadwell solutions are designed and manufactured in Kennewick, WA. Cadwell is helping you help others.

SOURCE Cadwell Industries, Inc.

