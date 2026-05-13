Cadwell Launches Cadwell Guardian IONM System in the United States

KENNEWICK, Wash., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadwell Industries, Inc., today announced the U.S. commercial launch of Cadwell Guardian™, a next-generation intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) platform built around an innovative pod-based architecture that scales from routine to complex surgical cases. Powered by Cascade Surgical Studio® 4.0 software, Cadwell Guardian delivers advanced recording and stimulation capabilities, alongside new workflow features that aid in saving time and simplifying the OR experience for IONM providers.

As surgical volumes and case complexity continue to rise, IONM plays a critical role in helping surgical teams monitor and protect the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves. Cadwell Guardian was engineered to meet that growing demand with durable components that detach at both the system and patient ends, supporting faster setup, efficient turnover and easier serviceability between cases.

Anchored by the Cadwell Guardian Base Unit and Power Comm, the system scales up to 80 recording channels with 16 mid-current and four low-current outputs, enabling surgical teams to connect only the modules each case requires. The SMX-32™ EEG amplifier enables seamless switching between recording and stimulation for cortical and subcortical mapping in a single device. Optional auditory and visual stimulation modules support comprehensive evoked potential testing.

Two further innovations set Cadwell Guardian apart. Hardware-based licensing is tied to the base unit rather than the PC, allowing customers to swap or refresh PCs without re-licensing. Separately, the new System Status view gives clinical teams real-time visibility into device, network and PC health.

Backed by more than two decades of IONM innovation, Cadwell Guardian joins Cascade PRO® and Cascade® IOMAX® in Cadwell's IONM portfolio, sharing the Cadwell IONM electrode and accessory ecosystem and CadCare® support.

"Cadwell Guardian was designed in close collaboration with experienced IONM professionals and underwent rigorous validation across a broad range of surgical cases to ensure reliability, precision and ease of use," said Patrick Jensen, Ph.D., CEO of Cadwell. "Cadwell remains committed to delivering innovative, clinician-driven solutions that elevate standards in neuromonitoring. With Cadwell Guardian, we are not only responding to the current demands of the OR—we are building the foundation for the future of IONM."

Cadwell will showcase Cadwell Guardian at the American Society of Neurophysiological Monitoring (ASNM) 2026 Annual Meeting, May 15-17, 2026, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C., booths 29 and 30. Attendees can experience the system hands-on alongside the full Cadwell IONM family.

For more information, visit www.cadwell.com/cadwell-guardian.

Product availability varies across different countries and regulatory regions.

About Cadwell

Cadwell is a global medical technology and services company dedicated to delivering innovative neurodiagnostic, neuromonitoring and sleep solutions to clinicians worldwide. Through CadCare, Cadwell's comprehensive customer care ecosystem, the company provides exceptional support for every stage of the care delivery journey.

SOURCE Cadwell Industries, Inc.