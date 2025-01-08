Cadwell Realty Group Joins JMG – America’s #1 Real Estate Referral Brokerage

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG), America's #1 Real Estate Referral Brokerage, proudly welcomes Cadwell Realty Group to its rapidly expanding national network. This strategic partnership signifies an extraordinary opportunity for Cadwell Realty Group, as JMG's proven platform and referral pipeline promise to drive significant growth and elevate their entire team.

Founded and led by Jason Cadwell, Cadwell Realty Group has established itself as a trusted name in land development and new construction sales. With a foundation built on integrity and exceptional client service, the decision to join JMG reflects a shared vision for innovation, growth, and success.

"We are thrilled to have Cadwell Realty Group join the JMG family," said Jason Mitchell, Founder and CEO of JMG. "At JMG, we are dedicated to empowering teams and agents with cutting-edge tools, unparalleled support, and industry-leading referral opportunities. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to helping top-performing teams realize their full potential."

For Jason Cadwell, the decision to partner with JMG was clear. "The sheer opportunity JMG offers, through their advanced technology, comprehensive support, and robust referral system, made it an easy choice for our team," Cadwell said. "This partnership equips our agents to focus on delivering top-tier client experiences while taking advantage of JMG's proven infrastructure."

Empowering Growth with JMG's Industry-Leading Platform

JMG's innovative business model has redefined the real estate landscape, leveraging proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships to generate high-quality referrals. In 2023 alone, JMG facilitated over 80,000 referrals, resulting in $4.3 billion in closed sales. As part of the JMG network, Cadwell Realty Group will benefit from these resources, enhancing their productivity and bottom line.

About The Jason Mitchell Group

Founded in 2010, The Jason Mitchell Group is recognized as America's #1 Real Estate Team, with operations in 42 states and 140 metro areas. Renowned for its innovative business model, proprietary technology, and exceptional agent support, JMG has consistently achieved industry-leading results. With over 700 active agents and more than $5 billion in annual sales, JMG continues to set the benchmark for excellence in real estate.

For more information on joining JMG or its partnerships, visit www.JoinJMG.com or contact the JMG press office at [email protected].

