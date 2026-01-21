CADY, a Leader in School Photography Innovation, Chooses Sony Electronics' Imaging Technologies to Support Its Continued Expansion

To Enhance Its Growing Photography Operations, CADY Has Purchased 1,200 Sony Alpha Camera Systems for its Studios Across the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cady Studios LLC (CADY), a people-centered leader in school photography founded in 1999, has exclusively selected Sony Electronics Inc.'s cameras and lenses to create consistency and standardization across its 29 state-of-the-art studios.

CADY's adoption of Sony's technologies features:

Cady Studios, a leader in school photography innovation, has exclusively selected Sony Alpha camera systems to support its expansion and reinforce its focus on providing quality equipment, consistency, and experiences.

1,200 Alpha camera systems including Alpha 7 IV full-frame interchangeable lens offering and lenses Alpha 6700 APS-C interchangeable lens model and lenses



The new imaging solutions serve as a critical component in CADY's growth plans and help reinforce its focus on providing quality equipment, consistency, and experiences.

CADY's team, made up of nearly 1,500 photographers, who are known for photographing 3,000 students in 90 minutes, are also taking advantage of Sony's volume photography solutions which enable standardization, uniformity, and flexibility with less time, cost, and complexity. This includes the company's Camera Remote Toolkit , which offers API-enabled access, control, and integration for operating Sony's cameras remotely with precision and accuracy, as well as Custom Grid Line , which provides pre-set tailored grid lines on the camera display to ensure consistent composition, sizing, and preview capabilities in high-volume settings.

CADY is also working closely with Sony on its proprietary software portal, MyCADY , which serves as a one-stop photography hub for schools, advisers, and student photographers. It offers access to robust educational training, as well as resources and insights to enhance collaboration and elevate the photography experience for schools. Together, Sony and CADY are developing custom content modules that educate users on the basics of photography.

"With nearly 30 years' experience in high school photography, CADY chose to align with Sony based on a variety of complementary factors and a shared vision and purpose," said Calvin Cady, Senior Director of Operations, CADY. "Sony is a driving force in camera technology and has prioritized its focus on creating customized solutions that specifically address the needs of volume photographers and their clients. As we scale our operations, unify our platforms, and invest in the latest technologies, we're excited to do it alongside one of the leaders in the space who remain as committed as CADY to elevating photography and providing responsive service and support."

"Together, Sony and CADY are advancing the art and science of what's possible in school portraits," said Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. "We're honored to develop solutions that enable memorable snapshots with top-notch image quality that live on through the generations, while empowering photographers and students with the important training and resources to maximize the potential of their imagery."

See Sony Electronics at School & Sports Photographers Association of California's (SPAC) Annual Conference, Jan. 21-24, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV, in booth #111 and #210. Learn more about Sony's imaging technologies and volume photography solutions at https://alphauniverse.com/ and https://pro.sony/ue_US/digital-imaging/volume-photography .

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About CADY

Founded in 1999, CADY is a passionate, people-driven leader in the school photography industry. With state-of-the-art studios and a focus on authenticity, CADY has redefined the high school portrait journey by providing premier photography experiences, exceptional products and unparalleled service to schools, students and families. For more information, visit www.cady.com .

