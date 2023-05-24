CAE and Endeavor Air celebrate major expansion to Minneapolis-St. Paul training centre

News provided by

CAE INC.

24 May, 2023, 13:00 ET

•     50,000 square-foot addition allows Endeavor Air to consolidate all crew training in Minneapolis-St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE and Endeavor Air today inaugurated their expanded training centre in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota. The training centre recently underwent a 50,000 square-foot expansion to make space for Endeavor's Flight Operations and Inflight Training departments and three additional CRJ full-flight simulators (FFS) that will allow Endeavor Air to consolidate all its pilot and cabin crew training, which previously took place in multiple locations, at the state-of-the-art centre in Minneapolis-St. Paul. With this expansion, the facility is now the largest CRJ training facility in the world.

Endeavor Air anticipates that approximately 2,000 pilots will visit the Endeavor Air Learning Center at CAE each year for training. Currently 120 instructors support the flight operations training program and 16 instructors support the flight attendant training program. Between 2,000 and 2,300 flight attendants will come through the facility for both new-hire and annual recurrent training each year.

"We are thrilled to be here today with our long-standing partner, Endeavor Air, to celebrate the growth of the CAE Minneapolis-St. Paul training centre. The expanded training centre will not only support Endeavor Air as they train and recruit pilots but will also deliver efficiencies and a world-class training experience by consolidating all training in one centre housing state-of-the-art simulators." said Michel Azar-Hmouda, Vice President, Global Commercial Aviation Training. "Our partnership with Endeavor Air is a shining example of how CAE can rapidly and effectively scale its training operations to meet the needs of its airline customers as they grow."

"This newly expanded facility, made possible by our partnership with CAE, is a tremendous asset for Endeavor Air," said Jim Graham, CEO, Endeavor Air. "Our training programs always strive to set the Gold Standard in the industry, and we are committed to providing equally outstanding resources to help our crewmembers learn in the most effective way possible. This incredible facility allows us to co-locate our training and learning teams for both pilots and flight attendants, creating greater opportunities for collaboration and joint learning between departments." 

The CAE Minneapolis-St. Paul training centre was first opened in 2017, with four CRJ FFSs. Today, the centre operates eight CRJ FFSs, two B737NG FFSs, three CRJ flight training devices (FTDs) and cabin crew training equipment.

CAE operates 70+ civil aviation training centres around the world and is uniquely positioned to provide operational efficiencies to our airline customers, like Endeavor Air, and deliver an exceptional training experience for its pilots and cabin crew.

ABOUT ENDEAVOR AIR

Endeavor Air is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. Flying as Delta Connection, Endeavor Air operates 151 regional jets on 700 daily flights to 100 destinations in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Endeavor Air has hub operations in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Detroit, Minneapolis and New York City.

Contact: Katharine Tinucci, Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

+1-612-383-9156

ABOUT CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts — the highest-fidelity flight, mission, and medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our FY22 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Contacts: 

General Media:
Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications
+1-514-341-2000, ext. 7939, [email protected] 

Trade Media:
Jessica Shergill, Director, Integrated Marketing and New Adjacencies
+1-514-341-2000, ext. 6944, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management
+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE INC.

