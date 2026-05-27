CAE and Saab strengthen partnership with teaming agreement for Canada's Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) based on the GlobalEye platform

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced the signing of a teaming agreement with Saab to support Canada's Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) program based on the GlobalEye platform.

This agreement builds on the worldwide cooperation agreement signed between CAE and Saab last year, which positions CAE as Saab's preferred partner for training and simulation solutions across its AEW&C platforms. The Canada-specific teaming agreement represents a natural next step in this strategic partnership, reinforcing both companies' commitment to delivering a comprehensive solution tailored to Canada's operational requirements.

As part of this collaboration, CAE will support the development of Canada's future AEW&C capability through its expertise in flight training, mission and rear crew training, enabling fully integrated training solutions. Leveraging Saab's leadership in airborne surveillance and CAE's advanced simulation capabilities, the partnership is designed to strengthen mission effectiveness and operational readiness for the Canadian Armed Forces.

"CAE's world-class defence expertise will be critical to enabling a high-performance AEW&C capability for Canada," said Matthew Bromberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, CAE. "Building on our longstanding collaboration and trust with Saab, this agreement reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative, integrated solutions that strengthen operational performance and support Canada's defence priorities."

The partnership also includes exploring broader areas of collaboration through mission system support, advanced training, Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) integration and simulation solutions for the Canadian program.

"GlobalEye delivers cutting-edge multi-domain surveillance, offering long-range detection and advanced situational awareness across air, maritime, and land domains. We value the opportunity to further strengthen our partnership with CAE and to collaborate on the Canadian program, which will also serve as a stepping-stone for future opportunities," said Micael Johansson, President and CEO Saab.

This agreement also highlights CAE's commitment to supporting Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy and economic growth. The CAE and Saab solution for the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) program will contribute to job creation and skills development, strengthening Canada's aerospace and defence ecosystem while supporting sovereign capability development. The partnership is expected to drive innovation, foster high-value expertise, and reinforce Canada's position as a leader in advanced training and simulation.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness — today and tomorrow.

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Media Relations:

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+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

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SOURCE CAE Inc.