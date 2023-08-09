CAE announces appointment to its Board of Directors and 2023 Annual Meeting Board of Directors election results

Sophie Brochu elected to the Board as an independent director

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE is pleased to announce the election of Ms. Sophie Brochu as independent director, effective today. Ms. Brochu will bring significant experience to the Board in such vital areas as strategic leadership and management, government relations, human resources, executive compensation and sustainability, among others.

"The election of Ms. Brochu, one of Canada's most accomplished business executives, reflects CAE's commitment to Board renewal and to bringing exceptional expertise and diverse perspectives to the Board," said CAE's Chair, Alan N. MacGibbon.

From 2020 to April 2023, Ms. Brochu was President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro-Québec, one of the world's largest hydropower utilities. She was also President and Chief Executive Officer of Montreal-based Énergir from 2007 to 2019.

Ms. Brochu was elected as a director by the shareholders of the company at CAE's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on August 9, 2023. CAE maintained the number of its directors unchanged at 13, as the Honourable Michael Fortier did not stand for re-election after 13 years on the Board, in line with the company's term limits policy.

CAE also announced the final director election results from its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

The following 13 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

Nominee Votes for For (%) Votes against Against (%) Ayman Antoun 216,728,272 98.77 % 2,692,284 1.23 % Margaret S. (Peg) Billson 213,578,735 97.34 % 5,841,823 2.66 % Sophie Brochu 218,731,614 99.69 % 688,944 0.31 % Elise Eberwein 216,751,071 98.78 % 2,669,487 1.22 % Marianne Harrison 215,050,902 98.01 % 4,369,657 1.99 % Alan N. MacGibbon 216,990,218 98.89 % 2,429,818 1.11 % Mary Lou Maher 215,731,438 98.32 % 3,689,120 1.68 % François Olivier 215,351,390 98.15 % 4,068,647 1.85 % Marc Parent 218,766,547 99.70 % 654,919 0.30 % Gen. David G. Perkins, USA (Ret.) 213,727,489 97.41 % 5,692,548 2.59 % Michael E. Roach 215,342,174 98.14 % 4,077,863 1.86 % Patrick M. Shanahan 216,322,964 98.59 % 3,097,073 1.41 % Andrew J. Stevens 212,126,282 96.68 % 7,293,753 3.32 %

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

