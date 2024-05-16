CAE announces changes to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) - CAE Inc. (CAE or the Company) today announced the appointment of Patrick Decostre to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Decostre is President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Boralex Inc., a provider of affordable renewable energy in North America and Europe. Prior to his appointment as President and CEO in 2020, he spent 18 years building Boralex's business from the ground up in Europe, where he initiated wind energy initiatives and directed all operations and development activities of Boralex's European subsidiaries. Mr. Decostre, an engineering physicist, graduated from the École Polytechnique of Brussels. He is also a graduate of the Solvay Business School in Brussels in business administration. His full biography is available on the Boralex website.

Mr. Decostre's appointment is in conjunction with the retirement of Mr. Michael E. Roach, who has served on the Board since 2017.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Mike for his dedication, insight, and wise counsel over the past seven years. His vast experience and outstanding judgment contributed constantly to productive discussions. We are grateful and we wish him the very best," said Alan N. MacGibbon, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Patrick brings extensive executive leadership and operating experience to the Board, and we look forward to benefiting from his insight as we continue to improve execution and performance across our businesses."

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our FY23 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report.

