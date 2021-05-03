CAE announces the appointment of Mary Lou Maher to CAE's Board of Directors

MONTREAL, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE); (TSX: CAE) – CAE announced today the appointment of Mary Lou Maher, FCPA, FCA, as a new member of CAE's Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mary Lou Maher to CAE's Board of Directors, she brings with her over 35 years of experience in finance, risk management, risk governance, diversity and inclusion, and human resources management," said the Honourable John Manley, Chair of CAE's Board of Directors.

Mary Lou Maher was Canadian Managing Partner, Quality and Risk for KPMG Canada and Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity for KPMG International from 2017 to February 2021. Over her 38 years at KPMG she has held various executive and governance roles including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Ms. Maher created KPMG Canada's first ever National Diversity Council and was the 2019 recipient of the Wayne C. Fox Award for Distinguished Alumni from McMaster University in recognition of her work on diversity and inclusion. She was inducted into the WXN Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Out on Bay Street (Proud Strong), and the Senior Leadership Award for Diversity from the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion.

She is a member of the World Economic Forum focused on Human Rights - the business perspective, the Alzheimer's Society of Toronto, and has served on other not-for-profit boards including as Chair of Women's College Hospital and member of the CPA Ontario Council.

Ms. Maher holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University and holds the designation of FCPA, FCA.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

