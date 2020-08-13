CAE announces the final 2020 Annual Meeting Board of Directors election results

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced the final director election results from its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The following 10 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

Nominee

Votes for

For (%)

Votes Withheld

Withheld (%)

Margaret S. (Peg) Billson

193,270,597

98.00%

3,952,541

2.00%

Hon. Michael M. Fortier

192,632,806

97.67%

4,590,532

2.33%

Marianne Harrison

197,106,874

99.94%

116,464

0.06%

Alan N. MacGibbon

194,890,859

98.82%

2,332,479

1.18%

Hon. John P. Manley

195,363,780

99.06%

1,859,558

0.94%

François Olivier

195,434,235

99.09%

1,789,103

0.91%

Marc Parent

197,029,121

99.90%

194,217

0.10%

Gen. David G. Perkins, USA (Ret.)

197,107,846

99.94%

115,492

0.06%

Michael E. Roach

195,667,462

99.21%

1,555,876

0.79%

Andrew J. Stevens

195,670,229

99.21%

1,553,109

0.79%

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

About CAE
CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

