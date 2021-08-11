CAE announces the final 2021 Annual Meeting Board of Directors election results

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced the final director election results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The following 11 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

Nominee Votes for For (%) Votes

Withheld Withheld

(%) Margaret S. (Peg) Billson 216,831,556 94.20% 13,356,278 5.80% Hon. Michael M. Fortier 218,364,247 94.86% 11,823,587 5.14% Marianne Harrison 222,548,900 96.69% 7,629,194 3.31% Alan N. MacGibbon 227,282,010 98.74% 2,904,677 1.26% Mary Lou Maher 229,601,260 99.75% 586,574 0.25% Hon. John P. Manley 223,876,188 97.26% 6,311,646 2.74% François Olivier 224,900,474 97.70% 5,287,360 2.30% Marc Parent 229,452,963 99.68% 735,032 0.32% Gen. David G. Perkins, USA

(Ret.) 229,114,932 99.53% 1,071,755 0.47% Michael E. Roach 225,643,636 98.03% 4,543,051 1.97% Andrew J. Stevens 223,032,805 96.89% 7,153,882 3.11%

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As a testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 11,000 employees, 180 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

