CAE announces the final 2024 Annual Meeting Board of Directors election results

Aug 14, 2024, 16:21 ET

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE announces the final director election results from its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The following 13 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

Nominee

Votes
for

For
(%)

Votes against 

Against (%) 

Ayman Antoun

240,849,773

98.95 %

2,560,799

1.05 %

Margaret S. (Peg) Billson

225,396,351

92.60 %

18,014,220

7.40 %

Sophie Brochu

242,411,606

99.59 %

998,799

0.41 %

Patrick Decostre

242,166,023

99.49 %

1,244,549

0.51 %

Elise Eberwein

240,915,635

98.98 %

2,494,937

1.02 %

Ian L. Edwards

242,111,993

99.47 %

1,298,412

0.53 %

Marianne Harrison

240,115,411

98.65 %

3,295,160

1.35 %

Alan N. MacGibbon

241,199,907

99.09 %

2,210,665

0.91 %

Mary Lou Maher

227,331,571

93.39 %

16,078,834

6.61 %

François Olivier

241,231,248

99.10 %

2,179,323

0.90 %

Marc Parent

229,920,229

94.46 %

13,490,343

5.54 %

Gen. David G. Perkins, USA (Ret.)

238,325,241

97.91 %

5,085,163

2.09 %

Patrick M. Shanahan

181,714,930

74.65 %

61,695,641

25.35 %

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

About CAE
At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our FY24 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report.

CAE Contacts: 

General Media:
Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications
+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management,
+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

