CAE awarded US$455M subcontract for U.S. Army Flight School Training Support Services

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE): CAE today announced that CAE Defense & Security has been awarded a contract from General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) to support Flight School Training Support Services (FSTSS) at Fort Novosel (formerly Fort Rucker), Alabama.

The contract, valued at US$455M, supports the recent US$1.7B award to GDIT by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) for simulation capabilities and training support services to prepare initial entry-level and graduate-level rotary wing flight training at Fort Novosel.

Under the terms of the 12-year contract, CAE will build and deliver new full-flight simulators for the CH-47F and UH-60M platforms to meet the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence's rotary–wing simulation services requirements. In addition to owning and operating the new training devices, CAE will also implement CH-47F and UH–60M software configurations for reconfigurable collective training devices.

Located at the U.S Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE), the FSTSS program represents the world's largest helicopter simulation training program, replacing the former Flight School XXI (FSXXI) program, which supported simulation and training for nearly two decades. The FSXXI program trains approximately 3,900 Army aviators annually, bringing Initial Entry Rotary Wing (IERW) and graduate-level pilots, crews and units to a higher level of proficiency.

"Proven U.S. Army training success at our Dothan Training Center for fixed-wing aviators and the expertise delivered through Flight School XXI and Advanced Helicopter Flight Training Services at Fort Novosel allows CAE to expand our trusted training solutions with the FSTSS program," says Daniel Gelston, Group President, CAE Defense & Security. "It is our honor to provide training and simulation to all Army pilots, both fixed- and rotary-wing, to enhance mission readiness."

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission, and medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

