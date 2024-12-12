CAE employees, union, and partners once again raise over a million dollars for Centraide (United Way)

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE announced it has surpassed the one-million-dollar mark in its 2024 CAE-Centraide (United Way) campaign for the sixth consecutive year, raising $1,131,166 CAD through employee donations, fundraising activities, and a corporate donation.

"For over two decades, CAE employees, our union, and other partners in Canada have gone above and beyond for our Centraide campaign, and I cannot thank them enough for their extraordinary generosity and commitment," said Marc Parent, President and CEO of CAE. "The Centraide campaign is much more than a fundraising effort; it showcases what we can achieve together as One CAE, and it is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen our bonds with our community. I am incredibly proud of our team and what we have accomplished."

This year, the CAE-Centraide committee introduced new and creative fundraising activities to cultivate employee engagement and rally them around the cause. CAE employees truly shone by innovating and finding creative ways to raise funds. "The enthusiasm and dedication of our employees have been exemplary, once again demonstrating their ability to go above and beyond for a cause that is close to our hearts. We have shown that when we unite with passion and creativity, we can achieve extraordinary results", added Parent.

CAE and its employees are extremely proud to be an integral part of the social fabric in Canada and have donated over $18,2 million to Centraide (United Way) since the year 2000. Through this organization, CAE has contributed to supporting more than 5,000 local communities across Canada. In the Greater Montreal area, 1 in 5 people benefit from the resources provided by Centraide (United Way). Moreover, CAE's and Unifor Local 522's efforts have been recognized with 11 United Way Solidaires awards, highlighting their exceptional campaigns.

In addition to Centraide (United Way), CAE actively supports the communities in which it operates through partnerships, donations, and sponsorships that primarily support causes in the fields of education, civil aviation, defence and security. The company also encourages individual and team volunteer efforts through its CAEvolunteering program, which makes donations to charities supported by employees. CAE supports employees and the various causes they cherish to help them make an even greater positive impact.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

